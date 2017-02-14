Valentines Day 2017: Messages for girlfriends, wives

Let your wife or girlfriend know this Valentine’s Day that your love for her has only deepened with time. (Source: Pixabay) Let your wife or girlfriend know this Valentine’s Day that your love for her has only deepened with time. (Source: Pixabay)

Does love fade away with time? Does your partner complain that it’s not the same as it used to be when you just hit it off? Well, hectic life and everyday responsibilities can often take mushy lovey-dovey feelings from a long-term relationship. But this is a matured one, a seasoned one that has witnessed many storms together, have walked a thousand miles – roads which were almost not smooth, and that has only made the bond stronger. What it lacks are the little gestures that once made her giddy and blush!

This Valentine’s Day make the woman of your life special again because we know that love has not died, it has only been dormant or burdened. Of course, a romantic candlelight dinner to your favourite spot would make it amazing, but before that how about starting with words, heartfelt messages to make her special? Letting her know you still treasure her the same way when you first met her years ago and your heart stills blooms whenever you see her dazzling with a smile!

And as it is said, never underestimate the power of words, here are few message to share with your girlfriend and wife this V-Day, rekindling the life into your love!

* Even flowers want you as their valentine

I am lucky that you are my valentine

Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

You are the best decision I'm ever made, and I'm so proud to have you as my wife!

* You are my love, my best friend, my one and only

Now, let me be your Valentines once more.

Happy Valentines’s Day

* Even though you are my Valentine by default because you are my wife, I want you to know that you still give me those 5th-grade Valentine’s Day feelings.

It's good to be vocal about your feeling sometime, and what better way to express your love on V-Day again!

* I am extremely blessed to have you as my wife and my Valentine.

I appreciate all that you are and do. You are easy to love and a beautiful person.

That’s why I want you as my Valentine.

* I know you well enough to get you the right kind of card for Valentine’s Day.

I wasn’t able to find any that were just right for you when I looked at Hallmark cards.

Luckily I found one card that I know you will love in my own wallet. Guess which card?

I can't love you enough for all that you have done for me, especially choosing me to be the one!

* You are the only girl in my life.

The flower that will forever bloom here in my heart.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

* You are getting more beautiful each day.

I cannot help myself to fall in love with you more.

I cannot let my eyes off you.

Looking at you makes me feel that I am so handsome too!

I love you!

Pamper her with all love and attention everyday.

* Before, I just dreamed of having you, until I had the courage to court you.

Now that you are mine, I will not let you go.

I will shower you with my love and will give you thousands of hugs and kisses.

Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

