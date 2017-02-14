Valentines Day 2017: Messages for boyfriends, husbands

Here are messages, quotes and adorable wallpapers you can share with your loved one, to wish him a happy Valentine’s Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Here are messages, quotes and adorable wallpapers you can share with your loved one, to wish him a happy Valentine’s Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Valentine’s Day celebrates togetherness, romance and love. On this day, people across the world take time out to spend with their loved ones, in one way or the other. While candlelight dinners and special dates are on the cards for couples this day, what better than a sweet message from your loved one to wake up to? Yes, whispering sweet nothings, will never go out of fashion, no matter what how far away you are from each other. Here are messages, quotes and adorable wallpapers you can share with your loved one, to wish him a happy Valentine’s Day.

* You take my breath away. Like the blessings of God take curses away. I can’t go away. Like a tattoo I can’t be washed away.

(Source: Pinterest.com) (Source: Pinterest.com)

* I have given all of me to you. If you ever wrong me, sure I’ll ever be forgiving. You and I are inseparable as long as I am living.

(Source: easyday.com) (Source: easyday.com)

* The thing that’s between us is a promise of a better today, tomorrow and thereon.

(Source: Leisca.com) (Source: Leisca.com)

* Whenever I look at the mirror, I see someone who doesn’t deserve to be loved as much as you do. But when we’re together, I feel grateful and blessed to be just with you.

(Source: dgreetings.com) (Source: dgreetings.com)

* I wanted to show you how much I love you. I thought of writing you a poem and singing you a love song. But all those attempts fail when I remember your love and caring heart !

(Source: valentinesdayquotesforhim.com) (Source: valentinesdayquotesforhim.com)

