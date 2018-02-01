Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: Music and the Master

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

When filmmaker Muzaffar Ali wanted a tune to capture the initiation of his protagonist, Ameeran, a lost teenage girl, into classical music and dance to showcase her eventual transition into the dazzling Umrao Jaan, he got lyricist Shahryar and composer Khyyaam to create a five-minute concise course in Hindustani classical music. The result was Pratham dhar dhyaan dinesh, Brhama Vishnu Ganesh…. Ab mori nayiyya paar karo tum Nizamuddin Auliya, a piece in Awadhi and exemplary of the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb that Wajid Ali Shah’s Awadh was revered for.

The complex piece was based on seven ragas — Ramkali, Gujari Todi, Shuddh Sarang, Kafi, Yaman, Maalkauns and Bhairavi — defining different moods and colours of a day. To sing the piece in Umrao Jaan, Ali got Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan into the studio — the vocalist whose sonorous voice and varied style matched the illustrious lineage he came from.

Ghulam Mustafa was the grandson of famed vocalist Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan, founder of the Rampur-Sheheswan gharana, and was also married to Gwalior gharana pioneer Ustad Haddu Khan’s daughter. His great-grandfather Ustad Qutubuddin Khan was the court musician for Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh. His family traces their Senia traditions to Mian Tansen from the darbar of Akbar.

“Unlike a lot of musicians from the past, I wasn’t averse to singing for films. It was a great opportunity from Muzaffar Ali. People who didn’t listen to classical music, also knew me after this,” says Ghulam Mustafa, 86, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, last week. The other two names conferred with the same award include Tamil composer Illiyaraja and Bharatiya Vichar Kendra director and thinker P Parameswaran. Ghulam Mustafa was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006. “I’d like to thank our Prime Minister Modi ji and more than one billion people whose faith has given me this award. Any award is like the love of one’s audience and I accept it humbly,” says Ghulam Mustafa.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (right) meeting Prime Minister Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (right) meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his son.

In 2014, he had called upon Modi for what was called a “courtesy call”. A few months later, he also sang in director Shivaji Lotan Patil’s 31 October (2015), a film attempting to show the suffering of Delhi’s Sikh population after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The song came as a surprise from a musician, who had decided to bow out of Bollywood in 1993, after a piece in Shreemaan Aashique. His only other prominent outing post that was in 2013 with his student and composer AR Rahman during Coke Studio @MTV Sesaon 3, where Ghulam Mustafa presented raag Yaman with sons Murtuza, Qadir, Rabbani, Hasan and grandson Faiz. In 2016, a day before Independence Day, Ghulam Mustafa, with the members of his family, also released his version of the national anthem.

In the times when a lot of art and aesthetics are being considered in political contexts, Ghulam Mustafa says that as an artiste, he doesn’t believe in engaging with politics. “Artistes are supposed to create art, not engage in politics. Humko kahan aata hai ye sab? I believe in doing what I am good at,” he says.

Post the announcement of the award, the Mumbai-based musician was also honoured by Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as he was born and raised in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Ghulam Mustafa learnt music from his father Warish Hussain Khan there, followed by sitting at the feet of other family members including Ustad Fida Hussain Khan, the court singer of Baroda’s royal durbar and then his other grandfather the iconic Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. Inayat Khan’s training had already allowed him to imbibe qawwali techniques — palte, phirat and zamzama — in his classical singing. “I began training under my father and performed for the first time at a Janmashtami concert at the age of eight. Everyone said he is very good. Life has continued since then,” says Ghulam Mustafa. Then, there was the concept of attention to the literal content of a composition in the Rampur Sheheswan style, a rarity in most gharanas. Also, probably why at a time when most classical singers were banishing Hindi film music, Ghulam Mustafa found it easier to adapt.

Apart from his regular performances at prestigious classical music festivals, he sang in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome (1969), and the famed Sajna kahe nahi aaye in Badnam Basti (1969). However, some of his best-remembered pieces are in Umrao Jaan, especially the one about a bedecked swing in a mango grove on which the two lovers sway and embrace. The beautiful Jhoola kinne daala re amaraiyan, a jhoola in raag Desh, which resonated in Rampur and Banaras, found itself in people’s homes in the ’80s.

This was also the time when Ghulam Mustafa had aquired pre-eminence as a guru and a master of voice training. His popular students include names such as Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, Ustad Rashid Khan (also his nephew), Waheeda Rehman, Geeta Dutt, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Alisha Chinoy, Shilpa Rao and Kalpana Patowary. “Performing and teaching, both have their own charm. I’m glad I have been able to do both,” says Ghulam Mustafa, who will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind later this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

