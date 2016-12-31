Until They Stood

The Kashmiri director has used theatre to revive a traditional performance form of Kashmir, Bhaand Pather, and to bring people together to create art. The Kashmiri director has used theatre to revive a traditional performance form of Kashmir, Bhaand Pather, and to bring people together to create art.

He is a familiar face in television commercials, has played the loving father in many Hindi films and was well-known in parallel cinema in the ’80s, but is it while tackling conflict that MK Raina finds his true voice. The Kashmiri director has used theatre to revive a traditional performance form of Kashmir, Bhaand Pather, and to bring people together — Hindu and Muslim children, in an instance — to create art. Along with Delhi-based Three Arts Club, Raina challenges the current wave of polarisation through a new play, titled Sitara Gir Parega, Sab Lal Ho Jayega, 1857, to be staged today. Excerpts from an interview:

From which perspective do you see the first war of independence in 1857?

The play is based on a book by Madhukar Upadhyay. My take is that the first war of Independence as well as Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle was inclusive in nature, and that sense of inclusiveness is in danger today. I feel that the story of 1857 needs to be retold.

How do you show the war on stage?

The story unfolds through a group of bahrupiya, who have formed a peace committee and go to an old man for ashirwad. He is a storyteller who says, ‘You are fighting amongst yourselves all the time. I’m going to tell you about the greatest fight, which sowed the seeds of the Indian independence’. It is a story of brotherhood and unity, which highlights the ordinary people who were 1857’s lesser-known heroes.

What is the treatment of the story within a story?

The scope of the story expands to show how the revolt travelled from cities to towns to villages to tribal areas. This is a minimalist production, with two stools and a small khatiya on stage. The play is essentially a narrative being recounted by a storyteller to a village audience. We have documentary footage of historical and contemporary conflicts scrolling in the backdrop.

What are these images you’ve used?

We have used footage of the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Gujarat and Kashmir, and also of police attacks. There are archival images of the revolt of 1857. The play can be moved anywhere; I want it to travel.

You have seen conflict from close quarters in Kashmir. Did the young actors in this play share your concerns?

The play evolved with the actors during workshops. We held discussions and they started reacting when we started linking the events of the riots to places that they are familiar with, such as Kashmere Gate and Dilli Gate, as well as Meerut and Lucknow. That brought the story to life.