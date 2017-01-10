Udaipur World Music Festival kick-starts with great fervour

Treat yourself with art and culture at the three-day musical extravaganza. (Photo: Udaipur World Music Festival/Facebook) Treat yourself with art and culture at the three-day musical extravaganza. (Photo: Udaipur World Music Festival/Facebook) With around 150 artistes from over 16 countries, the stage is set for the second edition of the Udaipur World Music Festival which will begin on February 10, 2017.

The three-day musical extravaganza, held at multiple venues across Udaipur, will see artistes from countries like Britain, Italy, South Africa, Senegal, Canada, Armenia, Turkey, Macedonia, Mozambique, Norway, Iran, Cuba, Switzerland and India among other nations.

The lineup is an interesting mix of celebrated and other artistes — some performing in India for the first time like London Community Gospel Choir, Niyaz featuring Nizam Ali, Nooran Sisters Jyoti and Sultana and more.

“A festival of this scale featuring such diverse music from so many different continents and regions coming together in one of the best tourist destinations of India would make Udaipur a culturally vibrant destination,” Festival Director Sanjeev Bhargava said in a statement.

Conceptualised and produced by SEHER, presented by Hindustan Zinc in association with Wonder Cement and supported by Rajasthan Tourism, the festival will end on February 12.