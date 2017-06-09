Two Mumbai museums part of Google’s global exhibition

Two city museums, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, are among the over 180 cultural institutions from around the world that are participating in the Google Arts and Culture’s ‘We Wear Culture’ project. Launched at 3 pm on Wednesday, it is the largest virtual exhibition project by the Internet giant. The project will allow viewers to explore the 3,000-year-old history of global fashion — from the history of the Silk Road and iconic items of clothing like Chanel’s Little Black Dress to the courtly fashions of Europe and traditional dresses from across the world.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) is participating in the project with two exhibitions — ‘15 Variations of the Sari’ that demonstrates the various styles in which the iconic Indian garment is worn, and ‘Humsafar — The Companion, which reflects on the journey of human life through specially-crafted textiles passed on from one generation to the next.

The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (BDL) Museum is participating with three exhibitions — ‘Textiles and Attires: 19th — Early 20th Century Bombay Presidency’, ‘Rare Books on Indian Textiles and Clothing from the 19th and early 20th Century’, and ‘Cotton Manufacture Trade and Textiles’.

Other Indian institutes participating in the project include the Indian Museum in Kolkata, the SEWA Hansiba Museum and Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum. Among the international institutes that are part of the project are the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, Museo Salvatore Ferragamo in Florence, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum and the Kyoto Costume Institute.

