Two Minute Theatre Festival: Changing stereotypes in two minutes

Eighteen plays of two-minute each on women issues to be staged. Express Eighteen plays of two-minute each on women issues to be staged. Express

WHILE PUNE-based theatre enthusiasts are familiar with one-act, two-act and three-act plays, it will be the first time they will witness plays of just ‘two-minute duration’. An initiative by senior theatre artiste and writer Vineeta Pimpalkhare and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, ‘Two Minute Theatre Festival’ celebrates womanhood. In the first phase of the festival, 36 two-minute plays were performed at Bharat Itihaas Sanshodhan Mandal. On the occasion of March 8, final day of the festival, 18 chosen plays out of the 36 plays will be held at Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha, What’s further interesting is the fact that all the plays revolved around womanhood and women-related issues.

Speaking about how the idea of the festival conceived, Pimpalkhare, who’s been associated with theatre world for the last 40 years and is also the advisor for Natyasanskar Kala Academy, said, “From the last 12 years, the concept of 1-minute play has been doing well in the US. Inspired by the same, I wanted to experiment it in Pune last year. When I discussed it with friends in theatre, I got a lukewarm response. However, this time, I have decided to go ahead with the experiment. While we have warmed up to the concept of short films, this is the first time such a concept is being introduced in the theatre field in India.” From women empowerment and education to assault of women and divorce, the plays cover varied women’s issues. She said, for instance, there is a play that shows a street performer who owns a pair of a male and female monkeys and marries them to each other.

After this, he orders the male monkey to ask his wife to get dowry from home. The male monkey responds, “I am not a human being, I will not do that. I am ashamed that people call us monkeys your ancestors.”