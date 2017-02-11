This rad piano is making waves yet again from Lady Gaga’s controversial Super Bowl half-time performance

Lady Gaga during the halftime show at Super Bowl. (Source: Reuters) Lady Gaga during the halftime show at Super Bowl. (Source: Reuters)

Lady Gaga hogged the limelight at the Super Bowl half-time show with her exultant yet subversive performance. There were a medley of her hits, aerial work and polished choreography but there was more to it. An observant fashion fan found a hidden meaning in the singer’s pink triangle eye make-up during the performance. For those of you don’t know, the pink triangle has been used as a symbol of LGBT pride – it was first used on gay inmates inside Nazi concentration camps. She also made it political as she sang a few lyrics from social activist and songwriter Woody Guthrie’s protest song “This Land Is Your Land”, as a quiet resistance against President Donald Trump.

Brockett Parsons using the Brockettship. (Source: PianoArc website) Brockett Parsons using the Brockettship. (Source: PianoArc website)

But it’s not just Lady Gaga who got people talking. Something on the stage caught the eye of music lovers and had them going gaga over it. For a brief moment, the camera focused on her lead keyboardist Brockett Parsons and the rad piano he invented. A wild circular keyboard with 294 keys uniting three separate 88-note keyboards and one 28-note control section. Amazing isn’t it?

Soon after, according to US media, the website of the piano’s creator PianoArc crashed because of sudden heavy traffic. Thousands wanted to know about this instrument, also popularly known as the Brockettship.

According to a YouTube interview with Keyboard Instrument Chops and Gear, when asked why he created this amazing contraption, Parsons said, “I believe that I work for one of the greatest performers of all time, and I was just really inspired to try and make some sort of performance statement [inspired by] the people I’m surrounded by. There’s really no reason to do this. This wasn’t made to make money, obviously. We just felt that we wanna do something cool.”

He further adds, “The key dimensions where the white/black keys intersect are the same as a traditional piano, and it seems to translate easily to most keyboard techniques. That being said, this is not your grandmother’s piano.”

