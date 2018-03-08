The Colour of Money

Director Anna Dora Dorna Director Anna Dora Dorna

Fishing in the blue waters was the way to earn a livelihood in Taranto until, in 1965, one of Europe’s largest steel factories, Ilva, opened its doors in this south Italian town. It brought jobs, economic boom, and subsequently, pollution, environmental degradation and sick babies. Theatre director and actor Anna Dora Dorno heard the stories of the great production behemoth from her grandfather, who had lost a part of his finger in an accident in the factory, and her contemporaries, who still work the machines. She and performer Nicola Pianzola — who form the group Instabili Vaganti — created a 55-minute piece, titled Made in Ilva, which is, at once, physical and poetic. The play, in English, was staged to a standing ovation at the Theatre Olympics in Delhi earlier this week.

On a dark stage, Pianzola performs solo under a swathe of light aided by nothing more than a ladder that becomes a metaphor for a cage that traps workers. Trained in physical theatre at the Nouveau Cirque School of Bologna and at the Grotowski Institute in Poland, he expressed the conversations he had with the factory workers by putting his body in forms of stressful rhythms, and repetitions. When he called out to the audience, “Are you happy? Are you happy?” he got a silent response. “In south India, we were performing the piece on the street and one child replied, ‘Yes, I am happy’,” he says, “It was gratifying because the moment was like a man in a cage reaching out to the world.”

Pianzola and Dorno got together in the University of Bologna, where she was studying visual art, and formed the company in 2004 to make theatre that would be a composite of performance and painting. Dorno, one of the few women theatre directors of Italy, was on stage, acting in the group’s first production, Avan-Lulu in 2005, which was based on the fears of a woman. She was on stage, presenting the vocals in Made in Ilva, but it was about the powerful elements of presentation and performance that drew the crowds around her after the show. “In Italy, people come to me after a show because they are not used to a woman director,” says Pianzola.

A long-time work, Rags of Memory, will culminate later this year in a book. It aims to explore art forms and rituals from across the world and find a way of incorporating these into contemporary performance. They had held a session with a performance at Shantiniketan in 2015, and recorded dance forms such as Bharatanatyam and Kathak.

Despite five productions, many awards and projects, the duo are known best for Made in Ilva, its core resonating among audiences worldwide. In one moment, the worker tries to reach for the golden ray of the sun and fails. “That ray of sun reminds me of my childhood when I was playing and looked out of the window. The performance is based on real life testimonials, diaries and poems of the workers and I imagined a scene when, writing away, the poet looks out and spots a ray of sun,” says Pianzola.

