Theatre Olympics: Portrait of an Artist

Harold Clurman is one of the most influential people of 20th century theatre of America, and his ideas continue to influence performers and groups across the world. “In India, Alyque Padamsee, is among those who read Clurman’s book, On Directing, and he went into theatre,” says American performer and writer Ronald Rand . From his bag, he extracts Clurman’s books, The Fervent Years: The Group Theatre And The Thirties, and talks about training under the legend who inspires his play, Let it be Art, which will be performed as part of the Theatre Olympics at Kamani on Sunday. Extracts

At the beginning:

I had no idea 20-plus years ago that I would create a play with Harold Clurman but there was a great need in my country as their still is because, as Harold says, “We are a country that has no memory. We don’t even remember what we did yesterday…” Harold Clurman straddles the past, present and furture. What he is saying to the young people is that, ‘You have responsibility to understand not only where you come from and who you are today but also your humanness. The only thing that makes us human is how we are connected to art and nature. You have to speak with integrity, understanding and using your mind’.

Life Less Extraordinary

The play starts in Harold Clurman’s apartment in New York in the 1980s, where he is talking to his students, and he takes them and the audience on a journey of his life. His is a passion that never stops. The mechanism inside our soul drives us to keep doing what we are doing. His challenge was that he was a very shy as a young person. He had to overcome himself. He had to come to terms with How do I get all this passion out of me and make it articulate.

Early stage

As I say, ‘Theatre picked me.” I was born in Florida but I have spent the last 35 years in New York City. I started acting when I was about four years old. My father was a critic who wanted to act when he was young but he became a lawyer. I started going with him to the theatre when I was very young, seeing maybe 30-40 shows a year. I was fascinated by make-belief. You leap over what reality is and go someplace that is even further than what you could have dreamed of. Theatre was also fun. As Harold Clurman says in the play, “Did I get into theatre because of noble thoughts? No. I probably want to meet girls.”

