The Show Goes On

M Sayeed Alam, whose play, KL Saigal, had Zohra Segal applauding from the audience, will be a part of a festival to be held in her memory. Alam’s hit comedy, Ghalib in New Delhi, will be performed at the second Zohra Segal Festival of the Arts in Delhi on Sunday evening. “I am sure that she would have seen the humour in this being the 420th show of our play,” says the director of the city-based group, Pierrot’s Troupe. From theatre to films, the festival touches upon crucial engagements of Segal, who died in 2014 at the age of 102.

Ghalib in New Delhi deals with the Mughal-era poet returning to the present to find that much has changed in his city, including a recent ban on “maas (meat) and romance”. Kathak dancer Pt Vishal Krishna will pay his tribute by presenting Jayadev’s ashtapadi, among other pieces, on Saturday evening. One of the highlights of the festival is Kalptaru: The Wishing Tree by Dadi Pudumjee on Sunday morning. “The performance is based on a story by Shel Silverstein about a boy and a tree. He keeps asking for something from the tree as he grows up, and the tree keeps giving. We have adapted the story using puppets, acting and projections,” says Pudumjee.

A closer look at Segal will come through an exhibition of photographs curated by Oroon Das, as well a screening of a documentary, Zohra Segal on Zohra Segal, on Saturday afternoon. “We made the film when she was 99 years old, and it has her reflecting on her life, from her family to the Partition to her stay in the UK, her dance and Bollywood. We get an idea of the kind of person she was, and how she had to restart her life several times,” says Anant Raina, director of the 40-minute film. Shehla Hashmi Grewal’s Studio Pottery and a panel discussion, “Archiving the Greats” will be open on Saturday morning. The latter has theatre and film actor-director M K Raina, writer-publisher Ritu Menon, Anant and Samina Mishra, a filmmaker, talking about recording India’s legacies for posterity.

