The New in the Old

Atul Dodiya's 7000 Museums – A Project For the Republic of India.

Museums appear to have captured the imagination of people across the world. Increasingly, we are witnessing spectacular buildings being designed by ‘starchitects’ in every city that has global aspirations. With Dubai and Doha attempting to redefine the landscape of their region with a slew of magnificent new museums, Shanghai claiming to have the most number of museums in any city in the world — 400 at last count though many still need artifacts — and Singapore recently opening its refurbished old court house and secretariat, which has been repurposed by French architect Jean Nouvel into a museum worthy of the 21st century, we are seeing a renaissance of both the form and function of this grand old institution. Many social theorists believe that the museum is the new Agora — the place where people gather without distinction of class or creed to learn and to play, to discover new ways of looking at old things, to find adventure and excitement in knowledge.

International museums are no longer confined to being stodgy gatekeepers of relics and curios as they were in the 18th and 19th centuries, when they were first established. They have transformed into dynamic institutions that are alert and responsive to the public’s need for social spaces that can be both educative as well as entertaining. In the 19th century, you could only enter most museums by appointment and it helped if you knew the director or the keeper. I remember how in the early ’90s, the former director of the Victoria & Albert Museum, Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, who pioneered the change in the museum’s attitude to its public, struggled against her keepers as she tried to bring in fresh ideas. One of the ideas was to have an attractive cafe. We were living in London at the time and I was studying art history. People were shocked. Arguments for and against the move were debated in the newspapers. Some of the old keepers resigned but the feisty lady stuck to her guns and today cafes have become a ‘de rigueur’ for a successful museum. There is no doubt of the success of the V & A’s new initiatives, which has seen visitor numbers jump to approximately four million a year. Changes in approach and expansion of facilities have seen the British Museum receive approximately seven million visitors annually, the Louvre more than nine million and the Met Museum in New York about seven million.

If we look at attendance figures for our major national collections in Delhi as a representative sample, we find that much catching up needs to be done. The National Museum receives approximately 3.5 lakh visitors and the National Gallery of Modern Art approximately 71,500 visitors per annum. These visitor numbers are abysmal given the size of our population and the significance of the collections. It points to an institutional lack of engagement with the community. So, why do we under perform and how can we remedy it.

Undoubtedly, government policy is at the heart of the problem. It is obvious that institutions cannot thrive without dynamic leadership. To attract dynamic experts, the government must allow museums to function without fetters. It must make the remuneration attractive. Most of the grade one museums in the country are being manned by government officials, not museum experts, which is an indictment of the central and state governments’ museum policy. The Supreme Court recently admonished the government for lack of attention to the appointment process for important institutions and Public Commissions. Institutions are the backbone of our society and it will take years to undo the damage wrought by such carelessness.

Many experts are deeply concerned by the deterioration of collections, the lack of informed and high quality exhibitions and outreach programmes. There are of course exceptions like Mumbai’s erstwhile Prince of Wales Museum, now Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, and a few unsung curators and conservators who valiantly try, despite the general apathy, to preserve and persevere, but these are few and far between.

We must have among the most extraordinary collections of artefacts of any country in the world and it is depressing to see this extremely valuable heritage being neglected and compromised. It represents typical bureaucratic myopia where the rule becomes more important than its desired outcome. Government will not make the institutions autonomous, and will not pay good salaries to attract talent because it does not conform to the bureaucratic norm. Meanwhile millions of immensely valuable artefacts are being neglected and in some cases have suffered irreversible damage. Is this not being penny wise and pound foolish. It is time for the central government to convene a gathering of experts on the subject and move forward according to the recommendations. Otherwise our great collections will turn into dust and our museums will become graveyards.