The Kallat Kaleidoscope

Mindscape of the hereafter: The Cry of the Gland. Mindscape of the hereafter: The Cry of the Gland.

As viewers enter Jitish Kallat’s show at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi, thousands of photographs of the moon, waxing and waning, face them. Kallat guides people through the path he has created with false walls, where onlookers are surrounded with the lunar landscapes. He tells them that the 753-part photographic work is actually a dedication to his father. The phases of the moon are represented through rotis that he ate during his lifetime, from 1936 to 1998. Titled Epilogue, the installation comprises 22,500 such roti-moons. “It is fascinating to note that no two frames are same and the last frame has just one moon, symbolising my dad’s death,” notes the artist. With this, he introduces the uninitiated to himself and his work, that has brought together the celestial and the common, the familial and the fanciful. At the NGMA, the 2010-11 photo-installation retraces his artistic journey, along with his significant works over the last 25 years.

Dressed in jeans and a brown jacket, the bespectacled artist has spent months putting up arguably his most ambitious exhibition yet, titled ‘Here After Here’. Even as curator Catherine David prepared a final exhibition design, Kallat was certain that the display would not be chronological. Neither does he term it a retrospective. “The word implies a passage of time, but I want the works from different periods to interact. You will find newer and older works in juxtaposition, where you could even jump a decade between two works,” says Kallat, 42.

The bright side of the moon: Jitish Kallat. (Source: Mohammed Roshan) The bright side of the moon: Jitish Kallat. (Source: Mohammed Roshan)

The packages comprising his works arrived from the world over, indicating the numerous seas that the Mumbai-based jet-setting artist’s works have crossed. Among them are some of his most celebrated works, including the Autosaurus Tripous: skeletal remains of a vehicle burnt during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The life-size replicas, rendered as prehistoric vertebrates, are based on Kallat’s drawings of the riots and the depiction is symbolic of the “inane acts of cremation”.

At the NGMA, Kallat juxtaposes the violence on the streets with the peace that India’s founding fathers sought for the nation, through yet another celebrated trilogy: Public Notice. The first installation had come in 2003, when Kallat rewrote Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous speech “Tryst with Destiny” as burnt text on a mirror, using rubber adhesive. In Public Notice 2 (2007), he re-invoked the momentous speech delivered by Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Dandi March. Constructed from over 4,500 bone-shaped alphabets, each letter appeared as a lost relic. The last of the set, Public Notice 3 (2010), had him draw direct parallels between the past and the present. At the Art Institute of Chicago, the artist had connected two diametrically opposite events in history that fell on the same date, 108 years apart — the First World Parliament of Religions held on September 11, 1893, and the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, September 11, 2001. Kallat projected Vivekananda’s speech in the Parliament on LED displays on the staircase of the art institute, in colours used by the colour-coded threat alert system of the Department of Homeland Security. This also marked his first major exhibition in an American museum. In November 2016, he was back in the US with another major show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The immersive installation and video, titled Covering Letter, presented a letter written by Mahatma Gandhi to Adolf Hitler weeks before the start of World War II, making a plea for peace.

22000 Sunsets by Jitish Kallat. 22000 Sunsets by Jitish Kallat.

The letter never reached Hitler, as the British government got hold of it first. It now hangs in Gandhi museum in Mumbai, where Kallat came across it.

Born into a middle class family, Kallat’s exposure to art during his childhood was minimal. It was only after joining Sir JJ School of Art that he was convinced about pursuing a career in art. He also discovered his own language of art: one that was personal yet universal, representing contemporary life and his own consciousness. Even as a student, Kallat recalls urging his art school to be more responsive to international influences. As part of his performance piece at the institute, he kept repeating “I am for an art”, quoting sculptor Claes Oldenburg, to every query that was put to him by his classmates or teachers. The act was perceived as misconduct, and he was almost rusticated for it.

At 22, Kallat delivered his first solo, titled “P.T.O.” at Chemould Prescott Road gallery in Mumbai. While he had already sold his work to Deutsche Bank as a student, the solo too, was a sellout, says gallerist Shireen Gandhy, who spotted him at Jehangir Art Gallery’s ‘Monsoon Show’ when he was just 21. “He had this large painting with a figure of himself, with a watch in his mouth. I took out my watch and put it in my mouth as I looked at the work, and we started to talk. It was quite monumental for an artist that young to attempt that kind of scale,” recalls Gandhy.

It’s been a remarkable journey since. Now, Kallat’s work features in prestigious collections world over including Fukuoka Asian Art Museum in Japan and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. His installation, Collindonthus, was reportedly acquired by leading English art collector Frank Cohen for Rs 73 lakh. Though some of the themes have remained the same, his treatment has constantly evolved. For instance, the self-image that was at the forefront in his early works such as P.T.O., Artist Making Local Call (2005) is now absent. “Initially, the self-image was the central protagonist; numerous images evoking notions of time, ancestry, ideas of survival and mortality, would be playfully rendered as a journey through epiphanies and missteps. Gradually, the self progressively began to disperse amongst a sea of humanity, until a visible sense of the autobiographical began to recede,” says Kallat.