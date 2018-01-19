The Good Folk of Rajasthan

A performance from last year’s edition of The Ranthambore Festival A performance from last year’s edition of The Ranthambore Festival

The majestic Nahargarh Palace will come alive with the rich folk music traditions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, conversations with India’s leading wildlife conservationists, and experiential activities like heritage bicycle tours, tiger safaris, pottery and toy-making workshops and secret royal suppers. The Ranthambore Festival, which opens today, and is in its second edition, was initially thought of as a closed door event, but was later made into a festival open for public on the suggestion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Talking about the idea behind the festival, founder Ashutosh Pande said,“I met Abhimanyu Alsisar (co-founder) in 2013 and we bonded over wildlife and folk music and decided to remove them from the isolation that they are in.”

“We want to make folk artists the headliners,” says Pande. The festival will also have a performance by actor and singer Farhan Akhtar along with composer Rochak Kohli. The two will also collaborate with the folk artistes. This presentation is likely to be one of the odd ones at a folk festival as Akhtar’s talent as a musician has been questioned more often than not by many. His pairing with some of the better folk musicians of Rajasthan sounds like a jarring idea.

A little before midnight today is a performance by musicians from Mewat who play bakri ki masak, an instrument found only in this small town and made of goat skin. It will be followed by a recital by folk musician Kanha Ram. who will sing songs written by Meera and play the ektara and khartaal. On January 20, Faran Ensemble, a three player group from Israel, will play instruments that originate from the esoteric and ancient traditions of the East.

Later, there will be a performance by a nagada ensemble which mixes voices, Indian ragas and Mongolian diphonic songs, with unusual instruments such as the hand-pan (or hang drum), the kora (African harp), singing bowls and kalimbas, among others.

Over the weekend, one can also enjoy a guided cycle tour of Ranthambore, take on a tiger safari and learn how the confluence of history and nature shaped the city over time. In the Food Fete, one can taste traditional recipes that have been passed down from generations. Puqaar Music Diaries Part 2, a documentary by Alsisar, will be premiered at the festival.

The film was shot over August and September, for which Alsisar and crew drove over 2,500 kilometres to Nagaur, Pushkar, Bandhewa, Chilak, Kotha, Sanawda, Alwar and Bhuj to bring to attention forgotten folk instruments and musicians in the Rajasthan. Environmentalists MK Ranjitsinh and Mike Pande will also be in talks at the festival.

