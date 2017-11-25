‘The Experience’: Bonjour India’s enticing digital exhibition on Indo-French friendship

Hosted by Institut français India and SpaceMatters started today, November 24, to November 28 at lawn number 5, Children’s Park near India Gate. (Source: The Bonjour India Experience/Facebook) Hosted by Institut français India and SpaceMatters started today, November 24, to November 28 at lawn number 5, Children’s Park near India Gate. (Source: The Bonjour India Experience/Facebook)

In the third edition of celebrating India and France’s flourishing friendship, Bonjour India 2017-18 launched a spectacular exhibition called ‘The Experience’ on November 23. Through augmented reality and enticing technological displays, the launch showcased how the French connection in India and vice versa has nurtured both countries.

Bonjour India’s fourth month long journey across India has been planned keeping in mind to celebrate the partnership between the two countries and shaping the exchange between both in the future. As a part of which, the exhibition focused on showcasing the past, present and future of both the countries together. Miniatures of Auroville and Kochi Metro rail, a visually-captivating project on Amrita Sher-Gil, French illustrator’s graphic novel called Bangalore and showed India’s fashion connection through Madame Gres’ India inspired collection and India’s first supermodel Kirat Young’s association with Yves Saint Laurent, were shown at the exhibition, among others.

Talking to the press, the Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler said the 4,000 sq ft digital experience was to show people that there is more to the Indo-French relationship than just cooperating on matters pertaining to defence and aerospace. He said a lot of people in both India and France were unaware of what the countries have done together in fields of culture, education, environment and energy and hence wanted to focus on all that through the interactive exhibition. “The idea is show the history and to build a future out of this history by exhibiting to the youth of the country.

Along with French Ambassador, MJ Akbar, minister of state for external affairs and Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Dr Bertrand de Hartingh were present at the launch.

Lavina Kharkwal, who is a wine journalist associated with France, told indianexpresss.com that it was fascinating to see how ‘The Experience’ took people back in time by “tracing the evolution of fashion, technology and defence among other aspects.”

Hosted by Institut français India and SpaceMatters started on November 24 and will go on till November 28 at lawn number 5, Children’s Park near India Gate.

