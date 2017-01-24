The Devoted Artist

V Ramesh’s work ‘that moment of epiphany’ from the exhibition. V Ramesh’s work ‘that moment of epiphany’ from the exhibition.

In Visakhapatnam-based artist V Ramesh’s canvas Saavadhan, currently on display at Gallery Threshold in Delhi, hidden under the layers of red, yellow and green is an episode from the Ramayana, when Sita was tricked into crossing the Lakshman rekha by Ravana, leading to her abduction.

When Ramesh was pondering over the episode in the epic, he was appalled how women in the present times continue to be told what to do and what not to do. “In the 21st century, women are still asked to take precautions, told not to do certain tasks and some are even asked to stay at home and not venture out,” says Ramesh.

With that thought process, the 58-year-old artist looks at the idea of devotion in an exhibition of his recent works. The show follows his 2012 solo “Why Cross the Boundary”, which had works inspired by medieval women saint poets — Akka Mahadevi of Karnataka, Karaikal Ammaiyar of Tamil Nadu and Lal Ded of Kashmir. “Much like life, which is a continuous process, my shows are a continuation of my previous works. The idea struck me when I came across a translation of the Ramayana. That brought back memories from my childhood, when my grandmother used to read the Ramayana to us. It was exciting to excavate my old memories to arrive at a visual landscape,” says Ramesh, a graduate in fine art from MS University, Baroda.

So the series titled “Devotee” has a dog sitting calmly on the ground, with Sri Ramana Maharishi’s ashram in Chennai in the backdrop. “French photographer Henri Cartier Bresson and dancer Chandralekha visited the ashram on several occasions. I visit the ashram every year and I can’t help but notice the quietude of the dogs around the ashram. They appear to be the most devoted devotees, least bothered by any disturbances,” says Ramesh. He was the first living artist to have a solo at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bangalore in 2014.

As TM Krishna’s Carnatic renditions echo in the gallery, Ramesh’s wall-sized self-portrait shows him in deep contemplation while sitting on a reclining chair. The empty spaces around the central image has trails of paint in varied colours. “For the last 10 years, I used it as a base to rest my other canvases and paint on them. It has stood as a witness to my struggle with the other works and my journey so far,” says Ramesh.

The exhibition is on at Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave, till March 10