The Counter Culture

(Form left) Ashok Shahane, Vasant Dahake, Dilip Chitre, Arun Kolatkar and Hemant Divate launch the 10th anniversary special of Abhidanantar; The 2014 Diwali edition focussed on Facebook as the new medium for self publishing

It was the ’90s. India had opened up its economy, paving the way for globalisation. The poetry of the time hardly seemed to acknowledge these changes. Popular literary journals in Maharashtra, such as Satyakatha, continued to patronise and publish mainstream and, largely, romantic poetry. Prompted by this, Hemant Divate, a poet, decided to launch Abhida. “There was no space for English or Gujarati words and slang in mainstream Marathi poetry. Literature was treated so only if it was scenic; it had no place for the regular and the mundane, such as a urinal. Abhida aimed to change that,” says Divate, 50.

The fifth edition of Divate’s Mumbai Poetry Festival at Tata Institute of Social Sciences,Mumbai, on April 22 and 23, will also mark 25 years of Abhida. The literary movement, launched in 1992, has promoted the works of several landmark poets, including Dilip Chitre and Arun Kolatkar. Gujarati poet Prabodh Parikh counts Abhida as an integral part of the Little Magazine movement that started in the 1960s. There have been other prominent journals, too, including Shabda, edited by Kolatkar, but Divate has managed to adapt to the changing nature of poetry.

In 1998, when he felt that Abhida, meant to showcase “the new” had little left to say, he took a sabbatical for eight months and relaunched it as Abhidanantar. “In this avatar, the journal focused on poetry that reflected the post-globalisation India. We were no longer limiting ourselves to Marathi language, and were inviting poets from across languages,” says Divate, who works as a marketing professional with an ad agency by day.

Neither Abhida nor Abhidanantar conformed in any way. If the poetry was radical, so was the design. The page size, number of pages and the magazine’s frequency would change according to content. “It was well put together, neat with a good cover design,” says Parikh. “The Dilip Chitre special was an all-colour issue and a collectors’ item.”

Divate says he took ads even for Rs 100 sometimes and the price of the edition changed with each issue, going up to Rs 100. “We had 300 subscribers but we printed around 1,000 copies, distributing them for free to poets, libraries and so on,” he says.

After 2008, Divate didn’t see the point of keeping the journal going. “There was nothing new to offer, no new names or style,” he says. It didn’t mean the end of the movement, which he has continued through Paperwall, the umbrella under which he hosts the annual poetry festival as well as his publishing house for poetry. In 2014, however, Divate brought out a special issue of Abhidanantar, which focused on young poets across languages who were publishing on Facebook.

Paperwall has published many prominent names, including Sahitya Akademi winner Adil Jussawalla. This year, they aim to bring out the English translations of Malayalam poet K Satchidanandan in a 700-plus pages volume.

