The 7th edition of Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival in March

The Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival will be back with its seventh edition during the Easter weekend of March 30-31 at Baikunth Resorts in Kasauli, the organisers said.

The two-day festival, organised by Genesis Foundation, will feature bands and artistes including Rabbi Shergill, Suraj Jagan, Thermal and a Quarter, When Chai Met Toast, Parvaaz and Unplugged.

The festival draws people from across the country to Kasauli to aid the fund-raiser for underprivileged children suffering from heart disorders.

“Music is a powerful force that can bring people together breaking boundaries of caste, colour, religion and other superficial differences. I’m very happy to be associated with Genesis Foundation and support the noble cause of saving little children who are critically ill and suffering from heart disorders,” Jagan, who will be performing on the first day of the festival, said in a statement.

Shergill said the festival is more than just a musical endeavour for him. “It is with great excitement that I confirm my participation therein. Can’t wait to rock once again,” he added.

Sagar, Founder Trustee, Genesis Foundation, finds it “really heartening to see how the festival has grown over the years”.

