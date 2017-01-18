The 17’s collision: An open invitation for a brush with art in City Beautiful

Artists at the 17’s Collision Art workshop at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, Tuesday. Express Artists at the 17’s Collision Art workshop at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, Tuesday. Express

THE chill in the air Tuesday could not dampen the creative spirit or enthusiasm of 17 artists who made the Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh, resemble a large studio as they created a space and ambience for “The 17’s Collision”, an art workshop by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. The workshop strives to bridge the gap between art lovers and artists. As part of the workshop, for the next three days, artists will paint live in front of the audience. The event is a meeting ground for artists from cities across India and also one from Seoul.

“Sector 17 is a space where people from all walks of life, backgrounds, age groups visit and the aim of this workshop is to explore new creative perspectives and encourage interaction between the public and artists. The workshop is also an opportunity for people to watch and understand the process of creating art and the many nuances of working on paper, canvas, cloth, glass,” explained Bheem Malhotra, the Chairperson of the Akademi.

By taking art out of galleries and museums, the workshop strives to promote art and instill in people the ways to appreciate it. In the next three days, people will also be able to view how thoughts, strokes and lines can be transformed into art. “Yes, we have had a full show and people are genuinely interested in our work, with many patiently watching us mix colours, prepare the canvas etc. Many young people were keen to know how we think of a subject and then translate it on the canvas. It takes a little time to talk and work, but it is very gratifying,” said Parmod Arya, known for his landscape paintings that capture the many elements of nature in colours and hues that are spectacular.

Meanwhile, for Min Joo Lee, a post-graduate in Fine Arts from Seoul National University, the workshop is a unique chance to meet and work with other Indian artists, understand their techniques, ideas and also their world of art. Painter, printmaker, teacher, Subhash Shorey’s art is inspired by nature, and it is a subject that Shorey is exploring at the workshop. Shorey, through his works, also wants to spread the message of peace, positivity and a sense of love and also converse with the public on the many aspects of art.

The workshop also has Professor Bhoop Singh Gulia from Haryana, Chandrakant Mahala Dadra and Nagar Haveli, both working with folk motifs and elements to create their art. Painter, actor, theatre director and actor Neeta Mohindra’s paintings often depict her passion for stage and also women in many moods and moments. At the workshop, Mohindra will present a solo performance based on Veena Verma’s story, Phirangian di Nuh.

Using various motifs, elements and colours that are a reflection of his home state Rajasthan, Gourishankar Soni’s main medium of work is acrylics depicting and human and animal forms and traditional folk stories. At the workshop, he hopes to explore elements from the spaces around him. For many, the creative activity in Sector 17 gives the place a new dimension and also a chance to revive the public space. The workshop (on till January 19) is also a chance to know the work of renowned artists like Satwant Singh, Prabhinder Lall and Aradhna Tandon.