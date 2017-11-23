Thanksgiving 2017: Heartfelt quotes and images to share with your loved ones

Wish your friends and family a happy Thanksgiving with these heartfelt wishes. ( Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Wish your friends and family a happy Thanksgiving with these heartfelt wishes. ( Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Thanksgiving Day is a prominent festival in USA and Canada, which is traditionally celebrated to give thanks to God. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and is historically marked as the day when the first pilgrims came to America. In the US, it is a family affair, which involves lavish feasts, get-togethers and family reunions.

The Thanksgiving meal is the main highlight of the day and is cooked with great enthusiasm. The traditional dishes cooked on this day are roasted turkeys, cranberry sauce, corns, potato and pumpkin pies.

Though different countries celebrate Thanksgiving on different days, like India already celebrated the day in August this year, many across the world time it along with the United States.

On this day, don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family and to help you along with the greetings, we have here a compiled list of messages, wishes and cards to them on WhatsApp, Facebook or on any other platform.

* Thank you for being my role model. May you have a blessed Thanksgiving!

* On this Thanksgiving day and every day I am grateful for you, and for all the things you’ve done for me.

* May you enjoy this celebration with your family full of laughter and peace. Happy Thanksgiving greetings!

* Because today is a special day, I want to let you know that I appreciate you every single day. Happy Thanksgiving wishes!

* A heartfelt thank you and big hug for you, because I am so grateful to be your child. Happy Thanksgiving Mom and Dad!

* I am truly grateful to you for being such an amazing woman. I am so lucky that you are my mother. Happy Thanksgiving Mom.

* I wish you a wealth of love and a healthy, happy, long life. I am honoured to be your friend.

We wish you a Happy Thanksgiving as well!

