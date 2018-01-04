VIDEO: Telangana to host Kite Festival during January 13-15

The International Kite Festival event will be attended by 11 countries, several states, 11 Pan-India kite clubs and 40 international kite flyers. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The International Kite Festival event will be attended by 11 countries, several states, 11 Pan-India kite clubs and 40 international kite flyers. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The Telangana Tourism Department is organising the third International Kite Festival this year, and first International Sweet festival. The theme of the Kite Festival, which is being held from January 13 to 15, is “Educate a girl child and she will change the world.” The event will be attended by 11 countries, several states, 11 Pan-India kite clubs and 40 international kite flyers, Telangana Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister A Chandulal, and Secretary of the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, B Venkatesham said. The kite festival, which falls on the same day as Makar Sankranti, will be organised at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

The kite festival comes with a social message – “Fly for the cause and educate the girl and she will change the world.”

In 2017, kite flyers from 17 countries, including France, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, Singapore, Australia, Scotland – UK, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Italy, Ukraine, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Poland had taken part in the event.

Watch a video about the festival here:

