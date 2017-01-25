Tales of Light and Dark

The Night of Theatre festival in Borotalpada will feature several performances The Night of Theatre festival in Borotalpada will feature several performances

When the sun sets in Borotalpada on January 28, the sound of dhaks will vibrate over the paddy fields. Under a massive ceremonial umbrella in a clearing, a group of women will match the beats with nifty footsteps. Their sinuous limbs swaying in rhythm, they will perform an ancient dance ritual called Buru Jatra in honour of the hill deity of Santhal society. This time, however, their audience will be art lovers from across the country and the world who have gathered for the “Night of Theatre”, a performance arts festival that is taking place in the Santhal village of Borotalpada in West Bengal from dusk to dawn.

Since 2012, the festival has showcased Santhal art practices and contemporary art forms created through collaborations between artistes from the community and foreign countries. This year, a sound installation designed by Andre Eric Létourneau and recorded by 10 Santhal youths is fused with a Santhal welcome ritual called Atang Daram, in which people of the village wash the feet of the guests. A dance-theatre performance, titled Going Through This Place Now, brings together Madrid and Berlin-based director Cuqui Jerez, Santhal performer Falguni Hansda and Venezuela’s Yazel Parra Nahmens with local lighting and acoustic designer Chandrai Murmu, among others.

“Santhal villagers often go to night-long festivals. Eight years back, I went to a Santhal drama competition that started at 6 pm and finished the next day around 4 pm. In Borotalpada, I also saw a night-long Santhal film session. What was different for the villagers was to organise a festival dedicated to contemporary performing arts,” says Jean-Frédéric Chevallier, one of the founders of Trimukhi Platform, the cultural centre that curates the event.

Chevallier, whose postgraduate studies in Paris was “30 per cent philosophy and 70 per cent theatre”, has organised the Night of Theatre festival in Mexico City on four occasions. In India, he thought that Borotolpada, a small Adivashi village, 220 km from Kolkata, and made up of paddy farmers and small cultivators, was a fertile setting for a fruitful combination of indigenous and international art forms. The aesthetics that were “not from centre but the periphery” appealed to him. “It was because of these two new elements — contemporary arts and peripheral location — that the Night of Theatre started in Borotalpada,” he says.

This year, the Night of Theatre is also La Nuit des idées or the Night of Ideas. “The proposal came from the French embassy and Institut français and we included two ‘Philosophical Adda’ sessions about the relation between art and thought — a topic which delves into ideas of theory and theatre, contemporary art and inventive thought,” says Chevallier. To warm up everybody before the talks, a capsule on “What is Art”, by Chevallier, and another, titled “What is Thought”, by Paris-based philosopher Patrice Maniglier, will be read out in English, Bengali and Santhali.

One of the major performances is called Essay on Seasonal Variation in Santhal Society, which, among other things, revisits the lives of two local women, Chumki Hansda and Kajol Hansda, through live performances, video projections, lighting and recordings. “What nobody knew, not even her husband, was that Chumki was an orphan who was found and raised by a woman from the village,” says Budhray Besra, a farmer-cum-private tutor-cum-artiste who carried out the research on Chumki’s life for the play. Kajol was old and widowed but left behind a long narrative of subtle ways to understand and appreciate theatre. “We didn’t want to influence the emotions of the audience but just give hints of Santhal life through the performances. The Essay that the title refers to will be in the audience’s minds and each will be different,” says Chevallier.

After two years of teaching at Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris and then seven years as professor at National University in Mexico, Chevallier came to India to shoot his third film, Drowning Princess, with Mallika Sarabhai’s Darpana in Ahmedabad. “Something called my attention to Kolkata, which was overflowing with life,” he says. “At that time, my life in Mexico was too good. I got sort of afraid; afraid of being stuck in a comfort zone, of not being able to continue to be artistically in movement.

That’s why I decided to leave my job as a university professor, sold my furniture, and even a part of my books, and came to live in Kolkata.” It was 7 am when he arrived in Borotolpada on a recce of a Santhal village. “Till now, I have not been able to come out of the place,” he says.