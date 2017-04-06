Take a Chance

The festival aims to create a climate where the arts can flourish The festival aims to create a climate where the arts can flourish

For over 18 years, artist-photographer Samar S Jodha has been working with children from underpriviledged backgrounds in Asia and Africa, initiating them into the art of photography, and affording them agency to be confident of who they are. Last year, Jodha was in Goa for a workshop at Auxillum School, Caranzalem, helping children between age groups of 12 and 14, to present the world as they saw it. These children, whose parents are migrant workers, were armed with cameras. They captured forts, fish markets and nature. These photographs, honed by Jodha, are on display at “Express/Apsire”, an exhibition at Bikaner House, Delhi. It is the venue for the 11-day long Serendipity Arts Festival, organised by the Serendipity Arts Trust. Culled from its first edition held in Goa last December, there will be seven events in the Capital.

With crafts, photography exhibition, design installation, dance, theatre, and storytelling session, the Delhi edition offers a slice of the Goa festival. “We had 53 projects spread across eight venues in Panaji with 14 curators in Goa but this is a small DNA selection. For us, what is important is keeping a project going and evolving. The intention was to hold it in different places. Just as the production Sandhi was showcased as part of the Kochi Muziris Biennale recently, we are bringing a part of it to Delhi,” says Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts Trust.

The exhibition “Indian Crafts: Traditions and Expressions”, brought together by Manjari Nirula, Vice-President of World Crafts Council Asia-Pacific Region, and Jyotindra Jain, co-editor of Marg Publications, is a representation of 20 different crafts ranging from sculptures and textiles to paintings that

can be bought. On display will be national award-winning craftsman Ram Soni’s hand-cut stencils, artist Kalam Patua’s Kalighat paintings, artist Chandra Bhushan Kumar’s

Madhubani paintings and craftsman Mohammad Matloob’s jaali carving, among many others. “We want to support the craftsmen and create an environment for

them to prosper. In today’s climate, the project looks at how crafts need to develop, and how they can be at par with contemporary art,” says Rajgarhia.

The collaborative piece Sandhi will feature Kuchipudi dancer Amrita Lahiri and Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman. “At Goa, we had a full audience, where we used different primitive instruments to create the mood and depth of an ocean as part of the Samudra project. In the one-hour long production, the ocean is seen as an aggressive mother, in place of the typical doting mother who spoils her child, and the earth is treated like her child. Musically rich, it is highly relevant in today’s scenario when we are polluting the sea,” says Delhi-based vocalist Raghuraman, 39. On April 14, there will also be an hour-long storytelling session by Salil Koitsu Mukhia, inspired by his travelogues and his documentation of local tribal myths and oral traditions from his encounters with tribes in the eastern Himalayas. The play Dr Khanna, featuring wheelchair-bound actor Divya Arora and actor Tom Alter, delves into the relationship between a patient and a doctor, and will be staged on April 15.

Serendipity Arts Festival will be held at Bikaner House from April 6 to 16. Entry is free.

