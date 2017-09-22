The Swans Fly In

Swan lake: “It’s interesting that, when the ballet first premiered, it wasn’t received well by the critics and audiences. Perhaps, being a little ahead of its time, it was criticised for being too complex for ballet,” Anatoliy Kazatskiy said. Swan lake: “It’s interesting that, when the ballet first premiered, it wasn’t received well by the critics and audiences. Perhaps, being a little ahead of its time, it was criticised for being too complex for ballet,” Anatoliy Kazatskiy said.

Anatoliy Kazatskiy, director of Royal Russian Ballet, on bringing Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, Swan Lake, to India

If ballet is a merciless attempt at perfection, then Swan Lake tends to be its endgame. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s feted masterpiece, which first premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in 1875, Swan Lake is the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by a wizard’s curse. It’s only at night, by the lake, that she returns to human form. The spell can only be broken if one who has not loved before vows to love Odette forever.

A 19th-century story, with roots in Russian folk tales, Swan Lake has found many interpretations in the past. There is Matthew Bourne’s all-male Swan Lake, and many directors have tried contemporary costumes and choreographies. But, the classic version remains one of the most watched pieces. Siri Fort auditorium in Delhi will see nimble bodies swoop across the stage, finding their rhythm in breathtaking pirouettes, to deliver Royal Russian Ballet director Anatoliy Kazatskiy’s choreography of Swan Lake. While ballerina Kozachenko Kateryna will play the Swan Queen and Odile, Vána Jan will be Prince Siegfried. Presented by Delhi’s Navrasa Duende, the ballet is being brought to India for the first time. Excerpts from an interview with Kazatskiy:

How does a director deliver a classic choreography and yet give it his own touch of originality?

There has been a trend to try a lot of thematically inspired ballet versions of Swan Lake, without claiming these as the original 19th-century production. I need to keep in mind that I can modify the script and production but without losing the essence of Tchaikovsky’s original. I have to make sure that, in essence, there is no change from the classical format.

What makes Swan Lake a cult classic 122 years later?

Swan Lake is known as the world’s most famous ballet production and the key to its success lies in the universal and timeless appeal of its central theme — that love conquers all. The story is as compelling today as it was 122 years ago. The technical perfection that a production of Swan Lake requires makes it an absolute visual treat. This is why the ballet enjoys a classic status the world over.

In a country fed on various classical and folk dance forms, what do you feel about India’s reception to ballet?

We were waiting for an opportunity to touch the Indian sub-continent. A country with a diverse culture and multiple art forms such as India is always a great place for an artiste to perform.

What do you think of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score which didn’t find takers back in the day?

It’s interesting that when the ballet first premiered, it wasn’t received well by the critics and audiences. Perhaps being a little ahead of its time, it was criticised for being too complex for ballet. It was only after Tchaikovsky’s death that the virtues of this ballet began to surface and its composer was propelled to the hall of fame as one of the most important masters the world had ever produced. All aspects of the ballet, from its music to its intricate choreography and immaculate performance, have made it a benchmark for all the art forms in the world.

Tell us about your trajectory, from being a ballet dancer to a choreographer.

Russian provinces have a culture of ballet, and I was inspired to be a ballet dancer. Prior to joining the Dance College, I studied at the Kharkov Children’s Choreographic School under Mikhail Satunovskiy, an honoured artist in Russia. On my teacher’s advice, I entered Voronezh Choreography College in 1986 and that is where my journey began. In 1992, I was invited as a ballet soloist to the Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and found myself playing a wide variety of performing repertoire — Prince, Rothbart, Pas de trois, Jester (Swan Lake), Prince (Nutcracker), Prince (Sleeping). An invaluable role in my creative development was played by some great ballet masters — Aleksander Kuzmin, Viacheslav Mednikov and Mikhail Bezubikov, among others.

Darren Aronofsky’s Academy Award-winning Black Swan (2010) took us deep into the world of ballet. You are putting your body through extreme pain, yet so many dancers are attracted to this art form. Where does the charm lie?

Ballet is not easy and requires strong willpower, fitness and emotional stability among others. The artiste needs to be both physically and mentally strong, work on his/her dedication to excel in the movements. The gift of dancing like a free soul is above and beyond this pain. These periods of pain teach us a lot about our body, how it makes us strong and can be used to strengthen our inner ballerina.

On September 22, 7 pm. On September 23-24, 2.30 pm and 7 pm at Siri Fort auditorium. Tickets on Bookmyshow

