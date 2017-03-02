Subodh Gupta, Bharti Kher to be Rashtrapati Bhavan’s artists-in-residence

From L to R: Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher. From L to R: Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher.

Artists Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher are all set to start staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan as artists-in-residence, it was announced on Wednesday.

The two will be in residence from March 2 to March 10, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Gupta is known for working with everyday objects like steel utensils. He has also masterfully executed works in bronze, marble, brass and wood, while Kher is an artist committed to exploring cultural misinterpretations and social codes through her art. She uses “bindi” as a central motif in her work to link tradition and modernity.

She is the chairperson and founding member of Khoj International Artists Association. She was also an artistic advisory for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2016 and is an executive committee member for Jawahar Kala Kendra Museum, Jaipur.

Both the artists have been awarded the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Letters, among the French government’s highest honours, for their contribution to art world.

The In-Residence programme was launched by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 11, 2013 with the aim of providing writers and artists an opportunity to be a part of the life of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The programme seeks to provide an environment, which will inspire creative thinking and rejuvenate artistic impulses.

“It is intended to honour and recognize eminent, established artists and writers as well as encourage young upcoming talent from different parts of the country,” the communique added.

Prominent artists to have been a part of the programme include Jogen Chowdhary, Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman and Shahabuddin Ahmed.