Subho Mahalaya 2017: 15 WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook greetings to wish your loved ones on Mahalaya

Subho Mahalaya marks the beginning of the auspicious period, Devi-Paksha and the end of the Pitri-Paksha, which is the Shradh or the mourning period. It is a Bengali festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. Mahalaya is observed seven days before Durga Puja and this year falls on September 19.

The folklores behind the celebration of this festival are many but the most famous is a belief that Mahalaya is an invitation of Goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children. It is believed that the invitation is extended to the Goddess in the form of chants, recitals, prayers and devotional songs. Mahalaya is a Sanskrit word derived from ‘maha’, meaning great, and ‘alaya’, meaning abode. It is also a part of the celebration of feminine power and the triumph of good over evil.

This day, also holds a special meaning for Hindus, who celebrate it in the form of Tarpan. Men clad in traditional dhoti go the banks of the holy river Ganga and offer their prayer to their deceased forefathers and ask for their blessings.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some whatsapp wishes, texts, images and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to wish them good fortune and a Subho Mahalaya.

vector illustration of Happy Durga Puja festival background for India holiday Dussehra vector illustration of Happy Durga Puja festival background for India holiday Dussehra

* May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you. Fill your life with colour of joy and virtue, and grants you peace for all your accomplishments.

Happy Mahalaya

* May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day.

Happy Mahalaya

* May this Durga puja be as bright as ever. May Ma bring in all the joy and happiness today and last for all your tomorrows. Subho Mahalaya!

*May Goddess Durga bring joy and happiness to you and your loved ones this Durga Puja Subho Mahalaya 2017

* Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that have been attached in my heart forever

Make me Miss You even more this Festival

Hope this Mahalaya brings in Good Fortune

And Long lasting happiness for you!

* May Maa Durga empower u & ur family

with her Nine Swaroopa of Name,

Fame,

Health,

Wealth,

Happiness,

Humanity,

Education,

Bhakti & Shakti.

Happy Mahalaya!

