Study shows Taj Mahal still among top 10 landmarks in world and Asia

The iconic monument of love, Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been ranked sixth in the world and second in Asia’s top landmarks for 2018, Travellers’ Choice awards for Landmarks by TripAdvisor. The majestic mausoleum that is the most beautiful example of Mughal architecture, continued to feature among the top 10 list of the Travellers’ Choice most spectacular landmarks in the world and Asia this year.

The rankings are determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, on TripAdvisor platform.

This year 759 landmarks across 68 countries and eight regions across the globe were taken into consideration. Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, was voted number one among the top 10 Travellers’ Choice Landmarks followed by Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Italy, Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba in Spain, Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy, Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, US, Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, US and Parliament in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, in the Asia rankings besides the Taj Mahal two other Indian monuments have made it to top 10.

Amber Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the finest example of Indo-Islamic architecture, has been ranked ninth in the Asia list while Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab, famously known as ‘Golden Temple’ has been ranked 10th.

Angkor Wat topped in the Asia list followed by the Taj Mahal, Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) in Bangkok, Thailand, Mutianyu Great Wall in Beijing, China, Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine Kyoto, Japan, Shwedagon Pagoda in Myanmar, Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

“India’s landmarks are as diverse as its heritage and are among some of the most iconic structures in the world. This list presents fantastic gems ranging from poignant memorials to sheer architectural marvels,” TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said.

