Big Stories from Little India

SubhasHini Mistry, born during the Bengal famine of 1943, had never had an easy life. Her father, a marginal farmer in Kulwa village near Kolkata, was unable to feed his 14 children off his sliver of land, and her mother had to resort to begging from whoever had a handful of rice to spare.

Even after Subhashini was married at the age of 12 to Chandra, an agricultural worker from a nearby village, the struggle to make ends meet continued. While her husband earned Rs 200 per month in wages, Subhashini herself took on cleaning and cooking jobs to earn what little she could.

But fate’s cruellest blow came when in 1971 her husband had acute gastroenteritis and died after he was refused medical treatment even at the government hospital. That was when Subhashini resolved to build a hospital for the poor and for the next two decades, she scrounged and saved from her meagre earnings as a housemaid, labourer and vegetable vendor for her cause, until finally the Humanity Hospital was opened in 1993.

It is to highlight the story of Subhashini and others like her that Google Arts and Culture is launching the virtual exhibition “Extraordinary Lives of Ordinary Indian Citizens”. These are people who, despite the lack of financial resources, dedicated their lives to improving the lives of those around them. The exhibition, which goes live today as part of Google’s celebration of Republic Day, is the result of a collaboration with Unsung Foundation.

The nine stories which are on display were originally part of the 2007 book Unsung: Extraordinary Lives, with images by photographer and founder of Unsung Foundation, Mahesh Bhat, and text by journalist Anita Pratap. The idea came to Bhat as a result of his own encounters with two of the individuals whose stories were eventually included in the book — forest guard KM Chinnappa who single-handedly saved and expanded Nagarhole National Reserve and Vijayanath Shenoy, who drove the preservation of South Karnataka’s unique architecture.

“One of the biggest odds faced by all the people in the book was lack of money. So in the book, I had included their contact details, so that readers could reach out to them directly. As far as I know, some 90 lakhs were raised through the book,” says Bhat.

George Pulikuthiyil, a priest-turned-lawyer, who is featured in the exhibition, says, “When I was told about this, I agreed immediately because that way millions of people will know about the work.” Pulikuthiyil has dedicated himself to providing access to justice to the marginalised and to that end set up his organisation Jananeethi in Kerala’s Thrissur district in 1991.

Money, however, has been short right from the start and he feels that the exhibition, by drawing attention to the cause, might also lead to an inflow of funds. Dr Ajoy Mistry, Subhashini’s son and chairman-cum-managing trustee of the Humanity Hospital has similar hopes. “We’re running purely on donations, and due to acute shortage of funds, we are unable to increase our manpower. If we have more manpower, we can help more people,” he says.

“Extraordinary Lives of Ordinary Indian Citizens” is part of Google’s larger goal of telling the diverse stories that make up the tapestry of Indian life. Simon Rein, programme manager Google Arts and Culture, says, “When we started to work with Indian institutions in 2012, it was about the fine arts and the famous monuments. Since then, we’ve worked on themes around Street Art, Performing Arts, Natural History, unheard stories of Women in India, and Fashion. With the Unsung Foundation, we take another step — celebrating changemakers and their wonderful stories which so many more people should know about.”

