State of the Art

I’ve had a troublesome relationship with the yield of the canopied jamun tree since I was a child. There was a large one, right outside the school canteen which would moonlight as a space for morning assembly and sundry cultural activities at different hours of the day. It was the smell of rotten jamun under the warm sun, stamped upon by little feet, penetrating the dense odour of hundreds of sweating kids that I grew to associate with the fruit — enough to swear me off it for eternity and then a day. I have no memory of ever having tasted the fruit but I have always known its taste — the distinctive blend of sweet and acidic flavours that would leave my tongue purple and parched.

Needless to say, I baulked at the idea of visiting the fortnight-old Jamun in Lodhi Colony. Will all my food have a violaceous hue? Will it dehydrate my mouth? I shuddered. But barely one foot in Jamun’s door and a skim through the exhaustive menu iterated that their alliance with jamun is largely limited to the colour splashed on its white walls. The fruit does make appearances on the menu but its role is well-etched, its zealousness well-curbed. The eatery with its 60-odd offerings celebrates regional delicacies that are not ordinarily available to the capital’s gourmands.

I begin with Bharwan Gucchi, a delicacy from Kashmir of tandoor-roasted morels, stuffed with water chestnuts, button mushrooms and a dose of truffle oil. The delicately flavoured dish, with the earthiness of the oil coming through in each bite, works well to whet the appetite — satiated, marginally, by a basket carrying a variety of papadums matched with six condiments: apple chutney, pineapple chutney, white gram meshed with mustard, a green chillies and ginger pickle and one of green and red chillies. There’s enough to play around with before the main course arrives — and it takes a while. No reason to blame the staff, the restaurant throngs with patrons.

The mains come with a tiered platter that holds pickles and chutneys, more papadums, radish, barista and, fortunately, no jamun. The Anaari Paneer from Himachal Pradesh, is stuffed with cheese and dunked in a sauce made of pomegranate and beetroot. The tangy, sweet dish was paired with a Mirchi Parantha ensuring a balance of flavours. Bagara Baingan, a sumptuous offering from Telangana has aubergines filled with coconut resting in a peanut gravy, too goes well with the parantha. It was the Haleem that requested another partner. It is a tarted up version of the dish that is nowhere near the more real respresentation found elsewhere in the city.

The cocktails are inventive. The ones without poison, refreshing. The Chaach was a tad too salty, so was the Haleem. I wondered why they had chunks of Himalayan salt with toy-sized graters at the table. My disappointment was met by the Mango Shikanji, and in a sip, all the disappointment caused by its predecessor was drowned.

The seventh venture of Pass Code Hospitality, that has to its credit PCO, Ping, and ATM among others, seems more like a reaction to the goings-on at the mass end of dining centred around Indian food. And it’s a good one but is bound to attract patrons for reasons other than its food. They know how to put a restaurant together. The walls that bleed purple, the subdued glow lent by the lights, a devoted staff and in Jamun’s case, old Hindi music fused with food that’s good, not yet soul-stirring.

It was time for dessert. The steward insisted on the Jamun Kulfi. I struggled to say no, to explain to him why Mishti Doi is a better choice but he wouldn’t relent. I have to get better at enunciating that syllable. It arrived right after the “digestive drink from Kerala”. Keeping the drink aside lest it were needed to drown the taste of the fruit, I decided that I would dig into it instantly, like ripping a bandage. Much like life, it was slightly tart, slightly sweet.

Must Try: Bharwan Gucchi with Mint Chutney, Mango Shikanji

Meal for Two: Rs 3000 (inclusive of taxes)

Address: 17, Main Market, Block 13, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

