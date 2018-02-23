The World’s A Stage…

A scene from TTheatre Olympics Encore A scene from TTheatre Olympics Encore

Ishara International Puppet Festival 2018

Dust Circus (Circo Poiera): A one-man show from Brazil that becomes an entire circus. Ambidextrous puppeteer Caio Stolai from Brazil recreates an old circus master, who is recalling his memories of the greatest show on earth. The show features tambourine, fire jumping, fire eating, dancing ballerinas and majestic elephants, among others. At India Habitat Centre on Feb 23, 7.30 pm

A Button in My Head: When you have an ugly red button on your head, life can be cruel. Ask little Clott, the hero of this performance from Argentina, whose sister and best friend never forget to update him regularly on what a freak he is. If Clott unbuttons the button, his head will split wide open. What does he do? At India Habitat Centre on Feb 24, 7.30 pm.

Meeting: This heartfelt musical from Tunisia is about a man, who gives up everything to follow his dreams. He has many adventures, finds himself through his travails and meets his true love. Then, his begins to get more ambitious. At Oddbird Theatre on Feb 24, 7.30 pm.

The Miracle of the Thai Puppet: Actors perform with rod and string puppets to create a show that has music, dance and rhymes as well as traditional and modern forms of Thai puppetry. Expect magic dogs, naughty mermaids and colourful ladybirds, among others. At India Habitat Centre on Feb 25, 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 450 at India Habitat Centre or Kyazoonga.

TTheatre Olympics Encore— Directed by Theodoros Terzopoulos, the founder of the Theatre Olympics, Encore (pictured) explores the theme of conflict as the mythical origin of creation and time. The dense power, released by the meeting of two bodies on stage, and the sadistic consumption of one by the other, annihilates both of them. At Shri Ram Centre on February 23 and 24, 5.30 pm.

Let it be Art!— Ronald Rand brings to life Harold Clurman, the “elder statesman of the American Theatre.” The play opens with Clurman in his apartment in New York City in 1980, from where he takes the audience on an inspiring journey of his life, discovering his friendship with Lee Strasberg and their decision with Cheryl Crawford to create America’s greatest acting company — The Group Theatre. At Kamani on February 25, 6.30 pm.

Jaana Tha Roshanpura— Ishwar Prasad Awasthi has been living with his son-in-law, Chandan Srivastava, for one year. The play is set on the last day of the year. The reason the two men are together is Ishwar’s daughter, Panja, who died of cancer. She made them promise that they would live together. At Kamani on February 23, 6.30 pm. Tickets: Rs. 250, Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 at National School of Drama and http://insider.in/theatre-olympics-2018.

