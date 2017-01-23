Colour and movement, right over the rainbow

Raj’s works are currently on display at the India Habitat Centre as part of an exhibition named “Somewhere over the rainbow”. Raj’s works are currently on display at the India Habitat Centre as part of an exhibition named “Somewhere over the rainbow”.

For paediatrician and mother of two, Keerti Raj, life had been revolving around home, family and clinic for most of the time until her 50th birthday when she found a newfound love – art. Since then, her four-year journey with art has produced close to 150 works that are fierce, bold and yet have a child-like playfulness with the way the colours have been used. If there is one common vibe, it is that of movement in the brushstrokes. A mix of techniques that is striking, especially when one considers that she is a self-taught artist.

“The period of bringing up both my daughters had taken up all my time but now that same free time which I had craved for started weighing heavily on my hands and mind. That very summer, my deep down desire to be an artist came to the fore and thus started my foray into the art world. It began with drawing on sheets lying around at home,” says Raj, describing her entry into the world of art.

‘The boy beside the Yamuna’ by Keerti Raj ‘The boy beside the Yamuna’ by Keerti Raj

Raj’s works are currently on display at the India Habitat Centre as part of an exhibition “Somewhere over the Rainbow”, curated by Jitendra Padam Jain, managing director of Gallery Sree Arts. Exhibiting about 50 works till January 25, the exhibition is an ode to Raj’s capability of seeking beauty in some of the most ordinary things in our surroundings. “A walk through the parks in Delhi, drive to nearby cities, rowing escapades in the Ganges, in Varanasi and Allahabad, breathing in the spectacular beauty of the sea beaches, inspire and suffuse me with ideas,” she says.

“Old age and beauty” by Keerti Raj. “Old age and beauty” by Keerti Raj.

However, what comes across as most impressive about her works is the boldness in dealing with colours. There is no convention that the 54-year-old follows. Using confident, determined strokes she could make an image of a lion come alive in all its ruddiness. Similarly, the use of bold, bright colours on a work titled, “old age and beauty” is testimony of her determination to cut across every form of artistic conventions and presenting her idea of beauty.

