Across the Universe

Sir Karl Jenkins Sir Karl Jenkins

Sir Karl Jenkins, the most performed living composer in the world, on his new work, Alem

Of course, I’m flattered to be called ‘the most performed living composer’. I’ve been told that the research to find out who it is, was quite thorough. I was surprised that it was me. It is humbling and gratifying to be appreciated, and that so many people want to play the music I write,” says Karl Jenkins. The Welsh composer, 73, who was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2015, will take the stage at the Symphony Orchestra of India’s Autumn Season 2017 in Mumbai on Saturday. Excerpts from an interview:

How would you describe Alem The Universe, the composition that will see its international premiere in Mumbai on Saturday?

Alem means ‘the universe’ in Kazakh, and it was commissioned by Marat Bisengaliev and his Almaty Symphony Orchestra for Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The work is a personal reflection of how I perceive the universe, since only 12 people have ever set foot on ‘terra firma’ in space — the moon — and then each one, only once. The text is just like my previous work, Adiemus, in that it consists of my invented language (with one exception), using the voice as an instrument and not as a conveyor of a narrative. The work begins with Big Bang! After a few seconds, we move into Infinitum, a movement expressing the infinity of space, a concept we all have difficulty in imagining. This is followed almost continuously by Shooting Stars, making us realise that space is alive in its movements and gestures, even if no life exists. The whole piece closes with an anthem to the universe, Antema Alem.

Do you recall the first piece of music that made you realise that you wanted to become a composer?

It wasn’t a single piece; it was an assimilation of things. My father was a music teacher and choirmaster, so the house was always full of music, and I took up the oboe in grammar school. I didn’t start composing till relatively late in my life. In my teens, contemporary classical music didn’t interest me, jazz did — Miles Davis and John Coltrane — and it ticked all the right boxes.

You went through several phases — a classically trained student to founding a jazz group, to moving on to progressive rock and being part of an award-winning group, Soft Machine, in the ’70s. You did some commercial work as well, with advertising campaigns. What has your career taught you about performing music?

I’ve always retained a classical core but I picked up percussion while playing jazz, and have used percussion in my compositions as some kind of pulse. When I got into scoring music for advertisements, the standard in London was quite high — film directors like Alan Parker, Tony and Ridley Scott were making commercials. It was a great time to be innovative, and I learned a lot about ethnic music. Later, when I was composing, all these influences came together.

Your most-performed piece, The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, that is anti-war, has gained more relevance over the years. Is it the most important composition in your oeuvre?

I don’t think I’ve done more than 60 performances of it myself, but it has been performed over 2,000 times so far. I’m glad that it is performed often and people find solace in it. What’s also caught their attention is that it is an international text — it contains words from the Bible, the azaan and the Mahabharata.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App