Sign of the Times

Feminine Power, by Chetan Sharma

India is truly embodied in the divine, sacred, powerful and creative feminine spirit — the mother, Janani, a giver of strength and prosperity. From our natural resources and the rich blessings of the arts, to the magnificent wisdom of literature, she nurtures all with her compassionate and impartial eye. Though we — her children — fight with each other, take her gifts for granted, molest her daughters and abuse her in so many ways, through corruption, violence, hatred, and bigotry, she blesses us to rise, ‘live’ her timeless wisdom and reflect her loving light to the world.

Mumbai-based Chetan Sharma is a National Award-winning animator, filmmaker, writer and illustrator

Raja Reddy

Artist

Art and nation are connected. For me, the symbol of nationalism, in terms of my dance, has been the map of India and Bharat Mata. The two have been used by Radha (Reddy) and I in our production titled Bharatha Bharathi — starting with a prayer and going into the message of peace. Jaya bharata, jaya lokpaavani, shanti sukhadayani, janani namaste, goes the tribute. To create this piece, I had to study what exactly Bharat is. The concept that it’s a diverse nation and a mosaic of cultures is shown beautifully through the map. Another symbol that comes in here is the Ganga and we display the significance of it, pray to it.

KK Kohli

Theatre Director and Producer

The inclusive nature of the Indian civilisation is its greatest symbol of our nationalism. The Mughal dynasty began to come to an end when Aurangzeb drifted from the path of harmony. One of our biggest productions, Dara Shikoh, was about a person who was a foil to everything Aurangzeb stood for. Dara Shikoh brought people together; he even translated the Upanishads from Sanskrit to Persian. Our latest play Hatya Ek Akar Ki opens on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, January 29. It is about Gandhiji, the greatest man to walk the earth in the last 100 years, and our greatest symbol of nationalism. Unfortunately, we have forgotten his substance and are using him only as a political symbol.

T Venkanna

Artist

The first thing that comes to mind is the peacock. As a child, I grew up looking at its images, and was always fascinated by the national bird, but I could never see it around in my village — Gajwel, near Hyderabad. I remember first seeing it at a zoo, where I was amazed by its various blues and greens, its magnificence and beauty. I have even used it in my work. In my final year at MS university, Baroda, I made a self-portrait seated on a peacock throne, the seat of the Mughal emperors of India, in an etching. The work discussed metrosexuality or the male gaze of beauty. Since then, it has occurred in my work several times.

Siddharth ‘Dub’ Sharma

Music Producer

The true symbol of nationalism, for me, is revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Even though he is depicted in films as being aggressive, if one reads his letters and speeches, he was not actually like that. He logically decoded things for himself, and this is how we should go about it. My idea of nationalism figured in the Azadi song I made last year, combining JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar’s speech with a 100-year-old Punjabi folk song named Pinjra, which speaks about a bird flying away from the cage. The issue in both the pieces remains the same — that of freedom — and how after so many years, we have not been able to tackle it. I think art should amplify issues to a level where people can’t ignore it.