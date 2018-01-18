Shubha Mudgal’s concert in Delhi on Saturday, to celebrate communal harmony, free speech

Classical Singer Shubha Mudgal (Express Photo: Sumit Malhotra/File) Classical Singer Shubha Mudgal (Express Photo: Sumit Malhotra/File)

The Delhi Government and the Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP) is organising a concert featuring classical singer Shubha Mudgal on Saturday at Central Park, Connaught Place. Titled ‘Awam Ki Awaz’, the concert will celebrate the ideas of communal harmony, peace, equality, and the right to free speech that were exemplified in the verses of poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Gopaldas Neeraj and Ibn-e-Insha.

“Our subcontinent has had a truly rich tradition of Hindi and Urdu poets who have always articulated what it means to be conscientious citizens in a democracy. We are grateful that we have musicians like Shubha Mudgal ji to bring alive their message of peace, communal harmony, social justice and humanity through music. The idea of hosting such an event in Central Park is that we want its message to not just stay confined in the cozy comforts of auditoriums and conference halls, but to resonate far and wide among the people of this city. We hope to present such programmes regularly to that will bring people together and leave no room for hatred” the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Noted historian and filmmaker Sohail Hashmi will be presenting the concert by introducing each poet and providing context to the verses. Speaking about the event, Hashmi said, “At a time when all kinds of divisive things are being encouraged, it is good that spaces are being created where artists can openly perform and everybody is welcome to join. Governments have always tried to keep people in control by putting curbs on free speech. In a situation like this, if voices of dissent are being celebrated, then it is a welcome step.”

