Not just ‘Shape of You’, here are 7 music videos inspired by boxing that you must watch

Ed Sheeran has been making waves with the video of his latest hit, Shape of You from his new album Divide. And not just because the song itself is exceptionally peppy or the video features the rather good-looking Jennie Pegouskie — no! One of the reasons why the video has been grabbing attention is because unlike most music videos today that seem to focus on song and dance routines, this one actually revolves around, well, boxing. Yes, the video of Shape of You is all about a romance that develops in a boxing gym, where both Sheeran and Pegouskie train.

It is an unusual setting for a music video, especially when the song itself has very little to do with the noble (?) art of fisticuffs, but it is certainly not the first time that music has turned to boxing to add some visual appeal to it. Sounds hard to believe? Well, check out these seven music videos that used boxing as their core theme.

The World’s Greatest – R Kelly

Well, a song in the soundtrack of a film based on Muhammad Ali WOULD have boxing in it, right? But R Kelly did put a spin on the video in which he appears in a boxer’s kit and does some shadow boxing even while the song attempts to give you goose pimples. Ali himself makes a few appearances in the video. Sheer boxing inspiration without too much perspiration, though.

Mama Said Knock You Out – LL Cool J

Rap aggro meets ring aggro in this speedy, uptempo song from LL Cool J, which as its name indicates, is about a boxer making a comeback. Yes, this is a song about boxing and there are references to fisticuffs through, and a bit of name dropping (Ali is mentioned). Pretty much the sort of music boxers would love to enter a ring to. And the video gets some adrenaline pumping too.

Guts Over Fear – Eminem (featuring Sia)

Eminem raps away defiantly as the video tracks the fortunes of a man who makes his way into the ring after overcoming all odds. Flashbacks show him struggling to pay bills, dealing with an abusive father and trying to provide for his pregnant wife. We don’t know what happens in the fight itself but the air of boxing permeates the video subtly.

One More Night – Maroon 5

Maroon 5’s well-sculpted frontman Adam Levine donned the gloves for the video of this number. Once again, the song was not really about boxing (and actually has a rather laid back tone), but the video focused on Levine taking to boxing for the sake of his girl and child and the challenges he faces. Honestly, we liked the video more than the song itself.

Invisible – Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson plays a boxer who is knocked down and then gets up to save the day. No, the song has nothing to do with boxing and is more about people trying to take credit for a person’s success after ignoring them initially, but the black and white picturisation and the sight of two women slugging it out in the ring (complete with a coloured coach angle) struck a chord with the audience.

The Authority Song – John Mellencamp

The context of the song is defiance of authority even though, as per Mellencamp “authority always wins,” but all the action in the video revolves around a boxing ring in what clearly seems to be a 1950s setting. In a cut-sleeved t-shirt and denims, Mellencamp represents the working class while a supremely muscular gent in boxing shorts represents authority. The song plays, and they sort of fight. Anti-establishment stuff with gloves on!

Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye – Bananarama

Yes, you read that right. Glamour girl band of the eighties Bananarama used boxing as a theme for this song. Mind you, the execution was incredibly bubblegummy and featured boxers being knocked out by what seem to be rather timid punches by one of the band members, before all three ride off into the night on motorbikes. Boxing purists winced but the video did get reasonably popular.

And one more…

Gonna Fly Now – Bill Conti

All right, we can see some people protesting that this is not a music video in the truest sense of the word. But the iconic Rocky theme (Gonna Fly Now) showing underdog Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) getting into shape for his big fight against Apollo Creed is perhaps the most popular piece of boxing related music ever. And its visuals are famous too. No, there’s no actual boxing in it, but it shows a boxer training and running with the public, and yes, finally climbing those steps and cheering at the top!

