Serendipity Art Festival 2017: The Goan cultural event is back and it is bigger

Serendipity Art Festival, an annual multicultural event that takes place in Goa, kickstarted on December 15 this year. The cultural event is being held on the banks of the river Mandovi in Panaji and brings together different disciplines — craft, culinary arts, dance, music, photography, special event, theatre and visual arts. This time around, it will feature over 70 art projects. From focussing on the jaali motifs across crafts in India to shedding light on the Goan musicians in the Indian Jazz scene, Serendipity Art Festival this year is expansive and eclectic.

The event that will continue till December 22 is set to charm viewers with an interesting line-up. On December 19, four performers recreated various moments of street vendors using the street as a performance space, while sharing personal stories and engaging in conversations revolving around food. Meanwhile, photographic installations titled A Slow Violence: Stories from the Largest River Basin in the World will narrate stories from Ganga-Brahmaputra basin – the largest river basin in the world.

Exhibitions and numerous workshops will also be held to facilitate interactions and engagement. With the progression of the days, the event is expected to get more exciting. The exhibition of celebrated photographer Dayanita Singh’s series on famous Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan titled Master Ji will also be one of the highlights.

The event is also a delight for food enthusiasts. The viewers at Serendipity Arts Festival Goa 2017 got a taste of Crab Xacuti ‘Take’ by Australian celebrity chef, Sarah Todd. The chef said that her dish was inspired by the locals she met.

Speaking about the event, Ms Smriti Rajgharia, director of the Serendipity Arts Festival 2017, said,“It is truly bringing more people from all walks of life, and their excitement is delightful. I am happy to see the response we’ve received and assure our patrons that we have bigger and better performances coming up in the next few days.”

