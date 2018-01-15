Sarod maestro Pt Buddhadev Dasgupta passes away

Pt Buddhadev Dasgupta, the sarod maestro, had been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, and his passing leaves a huge void in the field of Indian classical music. (Source: Indian Express Archives) Pt Buddhadev Dasgupta, the sarod maestro, had been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, and his passing leaves a huge void in the field of Indian classical music. (Source: Indian Express Archives)

Sarod maestro Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta today died of cardiac arrest at his residence in south Kolkata. He was 84. The Padma Bhushan awardee had been suffering from respiratory problems for the past few days, a family member said. He is survived by wife and two sons.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death has created a void in the field of classical music. “A great loss for the world of classical music. Rest in Peace. Condolences to his family,” she said in a tweet.

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Buddhadeb Dasgupta is no more. A great loss for the world of classical music. Rest in Peace. Condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 15, 2018

The musician, born in 1933 at his maternal home in Bhagalpur, Bihar, learnt sarod under the tutelage of Pt Radhikamohan Moitra. His father, Prafulla Mohan Dasgupta, was a district magistrate and a music aficionado.

He was conferred Sangeet Mahasamman and Bangabibhusan in 2015. Dasgupta’s body is kept at the Peace Haven morgue for people to pay their last respects. He will be cremated on Wednesday after his younger son returns from the US, one of his close disciples said.

Here’s a clip of the exponent playing ragas Desi and Bhairavi

