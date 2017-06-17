Sahapedia-Unesco Fellowships in Indian cultural heritage launched

The fellowships are available in two variants — the Sahapedia Project Fellowship (SPF) and the Sahapedia Research Fellowship (SRF). (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The fellowships are available in two variants — the Sahapedia Project Fellowship (SPF) and the Sahapedia Research Fellowship (SRF). (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Aiming to inspire young people to expand their knowledge and encourage documentation of India’s rich cultural heritage, Sahapedia, an open online resource on Indian arts in partnership jointly with Unesco, launched a fellowship programme here on Friday.

The Sahapedia-Unesco Fellowships, available to post-doctoral scholars, doctoral candidates, post-graduates, and graduates is expected to generate critically researched, engaging content in multimedia formats that will be hosted on the Sahapedia website.

The fellowships, available in two variants — the Sahapedia Project Fellowship (SPF) and the Sahapedia Research Fellowship (SRF) — gives the applicants the option of participating either at the level of primary documentation or in the content curation process.

“It is a privilege to have the support of an organisation like Unesco for our documentation and conservation efforts. The aim of Sahapedia is to provide as much of the vast and diverse body of cultural knowledge in India as possible, especially about the lesser known practices and traditions in India,” Sudha Gopalakrishnan, Executive Director, Sahapedia, said.

