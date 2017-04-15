S Nandagopal, renowned sculptor, dies at 71

S Nandagopal with his creation. (File) S Nandagopal with his creation. (File)

S Nandagopal, renowned sculptor and son of celebrated painter KCS Panikkar, died Friday after a heart attack, reported The Hindu. He died at his home in Cholamandalal Artists’ Village. Nandagopal, born in 1946 in Bengaluru, was a recipient of the National Award of Lalit Kala Academy at the age of 23. He was also awarded the Jindal Stainless Steel award for sculpture. Nandagopal, armed with a degree in Physics from Loyola College, took great inspiration from his knowledge of Math and Science while crafting his sculptures.

Nandagopal was one of the first set of artistes to move into the Cholamandal Artists’ Village in Chennai, a one of its kind artist residency in India. This was founded by his father and artist KCS Paniker and is a product of the Madra Movement of Art.

He was also honoured with Senior Fellowship by the Government of India and in 1992, he was nominated as an advisor to the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

