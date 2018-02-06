Mischief Mixed in Magic: One of Roald Dahl’s best stage adaptations comes to Delhi

The Roald Dahl play, George’s Marvellous Medicine, is being staged at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The Roald Dahl play, George’s Marvellous Medicine, is being staged at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi.

Roald Dahl’s children’s book, George’s Marvellous Medicine, comes with a warning — “Do not try to make George’s Marvellous Medicine yourselves at home”. The most critically-acclaimed adaptation of the book to the stage had been by the Birmingham Stage Company, which has brought the play to Delhi on their first trip to India, courtesy Amity University.

The Siri Fort Auditorium has been rigged as a farmhouse, where George and his parents live with a “grizzly old grunion of a Grandma”, who had had “pale brown teeth and a small puckered-up mouth like a dog’s bottom”. George gets one day to whip up household ingredients into a potion that Grandma drinks and expands until she has risen to the roof and through it. What happens next involves a host of farm animals and some more mixing by George.

“The crux of this play is George mixing up things and making a potion because all children like adding this to that and creating coloured water. Dahl works with the imagination of children and inspires the,” says production manager Adrian Littlejohns, taking a break from fixing the walls of George’s house.

The hour-and-a-half-long play by Phil Clarke catches the spirited mood of the book – the Dahl Foundation controls the script – with chickens clucking into the stage on tiny legs, George, played by Ed Thorpe, running around and, of course, Grandma going through the roof. Sound operator Steve Ellis says, “In the show, there is a lot of sound effects of the farmyard. If a cow moos in one part of the stage, the sound will be directed to that part. When George comes across some pigs, we have to make sure we hear the pigs from that side of the stage. and when he is doing stuff in the cooker, there is sound and light coming from there as well. This makes it very 3D sound.”

There are also three or four pieces of music, including a peppy George’s Theme that plays in sections and different pitches. What the cast and crew most enjoy is listening to children respond to the events on stage, from shouting out instructions to George to laughing at the animals and clapping.

The play is being staged at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi, during February 4-6, 10.30 am and 6.30 pm.

