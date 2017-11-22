Irish theatre performer Declan Gorman on the challenges of post-colonial independence

A scene from The Big Fellow A scene from The Big Fellow

When Irish playwright, director and actor Declan Gorman arrived in India with the “Revolution Tour”, he had “no real knowledge of the attack on free speech here. By a few hours into the Tata Literature Live Festival (in Mumbai), I realised that, what I thought might be my least overtly political work, had taken on a level of urgency that I only peripherally understood”. The two productions are The Dubliners Dilemma, about a publisher who, having rejected the manuscript of James Joyce’s The Dubliners, now finds himself reconsidering it; and The Big Fellow, based on a book about Irish freedom fighter Michael Collins by a man who had fought against him, Frank O’Connor.

Gorman “tumbled accidentally into theatre in my mid-20s”, when he was developing his political awareness. As an actor, he was drawn to Marxism and protest work. As a playwright, he reflected on the legacy of conflict in Ireland and the migration of people globally. He has been director of the City Arts Centre in Dublin from 1990 to 1995, and followed it by directing performances for community and human rights events, such as the anti-racism parade. Sometimes, as with working on Joyce, Gorman separates art from politics. The Tour, supported by Culture Ireland, is being promoted in India by QTP Productions. Excerpts from an interview with Gorman:

Why is an exploration of reading central to the Revolution Tour?

I am drawn repeatedly to the questions, ‘why write, why make art?’ While the central figure in The Dubliners Dilemma is Grant Richards, a reader and publisher, he, in turn, is baffled by Joyce’s determination to alter not a single word, though that purist position is self-destructive financially. (In The Big Fellow), O’Connor, who was neither a historian nor a political journalist, wrote a biography of Collins as ‘an act of reparation’. Writing and, by extension, reading are a means to some kind of truth. Historically, the individual writer, pursuing her or his own truth, has set dictatorships, repressive regimes and corporate empires on edge.

What was the conflict between O’Connor and Collins that appealed to you in The Big Fellow?

O’Connor confronts his own and his nation’s founding myths and propaganda by seeking to understand his enemy, a person he had once believed a traitor to the pure ideal of an independent republic.

How do you find the plays from Ireland resonating with concerns in present-day India?

I think the play has resonance for any person in India interested in the history of colonialism and the challenges of post-colonial independence. The Big Fellow does not sanctify the revolutionaries nor pretend, as our masters and propagandists did, that an ideal republic emerged from glorious rebellion. Rather, using the quiet courage of O’Connor, it reflects on the complexity of society, acknowledging the heroism of the revolutionaries while laying bare their failure.

