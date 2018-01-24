Republic Day 2018: Top 10 songs to drench in patriotic colours this January 26

Tune into some of the best songs and invoke the patriotic spirit with music this Republic Day. (Source: Facebook) Tune into some of the best songs and invoke the patriotic spirit with music this Republic Day. (Source: Facebook)

After a long struggle for freedom, the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, and since then, the day is observed as Republic Day. Completing the transition towards becoming an independent republic, India became a federal and a democratic nation 68 years ago. To celebrate the day, grand parades are performed to pay tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and the unity in its diversity at Rajpath in New Delhi.

As the day is a symbol of glory and pride for every Indian citizen, music is often used as an instrument to give voice to the spirit of patriotism. From Lata Mangeshkar to AR Rahman, many musicians have sung beautiful songs to salute the nation. To help you top off your playlist with the best tracks, we have a list of songs that will enliven your love for the country. Take a look at these top ten musical hits here.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

This iconic song by AR Rahman will strike some familiar tunes. With a heart-warming musical beat, the song will give you goosebumps.

Zindagi Maut Na Banjaye

This heart-wrenching number from the movie Sarfarosh is worth listening to.

Rang De Basanti

A melodious number composed by AR Rahman, it will make you hum the lyrics and dance to the tunes.

Chak De! India

The strong beats and adrenaline gush of the music is perfect for Republic Day.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

This track from Veer Zaara is reminiscent of Punjabi folk and is a good way to fall in love with the bountiful beauty of the country.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

This soft tune from the movie Roja, which confronts the Kashmir issue, will inspire a nationalistic fervour in you.

Hindustan Meri Jaan

An amazing composition by Shankar Mahadevan, it will get your feet tapping.

Jagao Mere Des Ko

A soft song in AR Rahman’s enchanting baritone, this song is the perfect background music for the day.

Tu Bhoola Jise

A refreshing tune from Airlift, the song is a beautiful composition and the music will surely lift up your spirits.

Satyamev Jayate

The official song of the hit show is an amazing composition that blends diverse Indian cultures.

Tune into these songs and let us know which one you liked the best.

