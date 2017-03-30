Eye on the Ground

Across the country, she has found that mud paths have been replaced by pavements and concrete roads and, with these, kolam is also fast disappearing. (Representational Image) Across the country, she has found that mud paths have been replaced by pavements and concrete roads and, with these, kolam is also fast disappearing. (Representational Image)

French filmmaker Jean Renoir’s 1951 The River opens with the drawing of the alpana, as an invitation to the viewer. Renoir’s first colour film, shot near Kolkata, had a large Indian crew, with Satyajit Ray on board. A story of young love and a meditation of nature, the floor art invocation is an ode to the many worlds that are intertwined in the film. It is this amalgam of dots and knots that Florida-based artist and professor Martha Strawn highlights in her coffee-table book Across the Threshold of India: Art, Women, and Culture.

Strawn was in Delhi for a talk on her experiences of travelling in India since 1977. While on a bus in Mysore, she saw “diagrams on the floor”. Intrigued, she stopped the bus and, since then, hasn’t stopped taking photographs of what India knows by many names — rangoli, kolam, alpana, muggu and madana. “These were made on mud floors in front of homes, with rice flour, by the women of the house. One was expected to walk through it to make it effective. Within a couple of hours, there was nothing left except traces on your sole. For me, it was contrary to what I has seen in the Western world as art, which you could buy, and hold on to,” says the 72-year-old.

In 1984, Strawn returned as a Fulbright scholar to study the Hindu practice of threshold drawings. She learnt that the art itself was about 600 years old and could be traced to Jain temples and Mahayana Buddhism. This “picture language”, done by priestesses in temples was brought home as a way to invoke the gods, and protect the house. “It also changes one’s perspective of what’s important. These diagrams on the ground are a woman’s thing. She connects you to the earth, and that’s where everything grows,” says Strawn, whose kolam photographs are in the permanent collection of the Indira Gandhi International Centre for Art, Delhi.

Since her first visit to her most recent one this time, Strawn has seen how these diagrams moved from mathematical configurations in black and white of flowers and gods, to colour and Mickey Mouse. “My book shows the integration of animals and people and their arts with the geography that shapes their environment. I believe in the visual ecology of these diagrams. It goes back to what Indians understand as rasa — what kind of food you eat, how you put in the spices, what the land gives you, what the temperatures are like, and the temperament of people living there, are they engaging or withdrawn, and how do you conserve the landscape,” says Strawn.

Across the country, she has found that mud paths have been replaced by pavements and concrete roads and, with these, kolam is also fast disappearing.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd