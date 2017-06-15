Ramadan Kareem: Thousands are sending hand-made Ramzan cards to mosques across the US

More than 40, 000 people across the country has sent in their cards and letters. (Source: @dosomething / Twitter) More than 40, 000 people across the country has sent in their cards and letters. (Source: @dosomething / Twitter)

Islamophobia has engulfed the world, and hate crimes against Muslims seem to be on the rise. Incidents of hate crime seem to be on rise particularly in the US after Donald Trump assumed presidency if the country. And with orders like the Muslim travel ban, people from the religious community are under constant stress and fear. So, to make American-Muslims welcomed and ensure that they are not alone, thousands are sending hand-made cards to various mosques in the US.

Keeping in mind that is the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims across the world spend in fasting, an NGO has started this beautiful initiative called “Sincerely Us”. The heartwarming measure started by DoSomething.org has collected over 40,000 hand-made cards and letters, and now they are ready to be shipped.

“Hate crimes against Muslim Americans have reached frightening levels. We stand for religious freedom and believe Muslim Americans deserve the same respect as any other American. That’s why we’re sending handmade Happy Ramadan cards to every mosque in the country as a sign of support for our Muslim American neighbors,” their website reads.

According to the website, 41,287 letters of support have been made by 41,003 participants, and they are not accepting any more cards now. However, Campaign Lead Adam Garner still urges people to continue the initiative on their own to spread love and compassion.

Elaborating what lead to this amazing idea, Garner told A Plus, “When it’s Christmas, you give your Christian neighbors a Merry Christmas card. When it’s Hanukkah, you give your Jewish neighbors a Happy Hanukkah card. We thought it just made sense that when an important holiday like Ramadan happens, we should do the same thing for our Muslim neighbors.”

He said that he is moved by the enormous response the initiative had got. But what really made him feel special are the thank you mails from members of the Muslim community for doing this.

“We stand for religious freedom and believe Muslim Americans deserve the same respect as any other American. No one should fear for their safety because of the color of their skin, the language they speak, or what holidays they celebrate.”

While the New York-based organisation is determined to spread love across the US during Ramzan, wouldn’t it be great if this was started other countries as well?

Let us know what you think about the initiative in comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd