Ram Navami 2017: Vrat Vidhi, Puja Date and Time in India

Ram Navami is the last day of the nine-days long Chaitra Navaratri celebrations. Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, is believed to have taken birth on this day and devotees across the world commemorate the auspicious day with utmost devotion. Celebrated in the season of spring, the festival falls on the ninth day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 5.

Worshippers of the god begin the day with prayers, fasting and Rama Katha recitals. Many conduct bhajans and keerthans (prayer sessions) at their houses, while others are even known to make a cradle and put clean miniature idols of infant Rama in them. Some Hindus also celebrate the day as the wedding anniversary of Ram and Sita, known as the Kalyanotsavam and some members of the Vaishnava community on this day also organise Rath Yatras or processions to mark the celebrations.

According to drikpanchang.com, the duration of Ram Navami Puja Muhurta is two hours and 29 minutes. It will begin at 11:09 am and will end at 1:38 pm. The Ram Navami Madhyahna moment is at 12:23 pm. The auspicious Navami tithi begins at 11:20 am on April 4 and will end at 10:03 am on April 5.

While many devotees fast throughout the nine days, many make it a point to commit themselves to fasting and praying on the last day that is, Ram Navami. They consume fruits and delicacies made of chestnut flour during the day. A visit to the temples during this day is a must and especially in Ayodhya, known to be the birth-place of Ram, devotees begin their celebrations with a holy dip in the Sarayu river.

