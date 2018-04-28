For Every Wall

Rakhi Sarkar at the Art Mela Rakhi Sarkar at the Art Mela

In times when soaring prices deter many from stepping into an art gallery, the promise of affordable art, not surprisingly, draws a crowd. So when Rakhi Sarkar, founder-director of the Centre for International Modern Art in Kolkata, assured that at her debut Art Mela in Delhi the price tags won’t exceed Rs 75,000, it managed to draw hundreds on the very first evening when the show opened on April 26. The next morning, several walls were empty. “We had a queue when we were still unpacking,” said Sarkar.

Within hours, several artists were sold out, including Rabin Mondal, some of whose works were priced at Rs 40,000, and Thota Vaikuntam’s charcoals priced around Rs 68,000. Out of the 20 works of Jogen Chowdhury that were part of the showcase, only one paperwork priced at Rs 56,000 was available the next morning. “The artists donated generously,” said Sarkar.

Paresh Maity’s watercolour priced Rs 38,000. Paresh Maity’s watercolour priced Rs 38,000.

While one saw Maneka Gandhi (Minister for Women and Child Development) and actor Sharmila Tagore at the opening, the crowd was a mix of seasoned collectors and younger individuals who were there to make their first few purchases. “I have been to galleries earlier but haven’t bought any work. I came here after reading about the event on social media, and am not disappointed. I have shortlisted a couple of works and will be back on the weekend to make a purchase. Hopefully, they will still be available,” said Ritika Sharma, an IT professional. A Delhi-based collector who has attended previous editions of the Mela in Kolkata, added, “It is a great place to pick works at unmatched prices. I wanted a Vaikuntam, but sadly that was sold out as soon as the event opened.”

First held in Kolkata in 2008, the annual Art Mela, Sarkar notes, is meant to make art accessible to the masses, and is particularly targeted at young upwardly mobile individuals. “The prices are kept much below the market prices, and we want to encourage more people to venture into buying art,” said Sarkar, adding that even the display is designed in a manner that is not too intimidating. “It’s a more casual setup. We allow people to come close to the works, even touch them, though carefully,” said Sarkar. Next to her was a young entrepreneur selecting works for an NRI friend through a WhatsApp video. The walls had a range on display, with most works with no frames. While traditional art, such as Pichwai and Madhubani, was priced Rs 2,500 upwards, Farhad Husain’s paintings came for around Rs 30,000, and Lalu Prasad Shaw cost Rs 65,000 to 85,000. Madhvi Parekh’s portrait on paper came for Rs 84,800.

The Mela drew a diverse crowd The Mela drew a diverse crowd

Artist couple Arpita Singh and Paramjit Singh too had their small paper works on sale, for Rs 78,500 each. While Paresh Maity painted watercolours that he had priced Rs 38,000 upwards, in the same medium there were works by younger artists that were priced Rs 20,000 upwards. While the watercolours moved fast, so did the prints. “Graphics usually don’t sell so quickly but here they have,” said Sarkar, moving to a corner that had prints by the likes of Avinash Manohar Motghare, Atik Basak and Chandan Panda. Pleased with the response, she wasn’t sure if the stock will last until the closing, on April 30.

