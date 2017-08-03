Rajasthan heritage hotel to host performing arts fest

The festival venue will have two music stages which will host artistes. (Source: PVS Suresh/Flickr) The festival venue will have two music stages which will host artistes. (Source: PVS Suresh/Flickr)

Heritage hotel Ravla Khempur, which was also the venue for the Judi Dench starrer “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”, is set to come alive with a performing arts and music festival Wonderflip. The fest is scheduled to be held from November 9 to 12. A 45-minute drive away from Udaipur, the festival venue will have two music stages which will host artistes, both live and electronic, hailing from India and abroad, read a statement from the organisers of the fest.

From aerial, acrobatic and other circus acts, the festival will also have a Circus Bazaar offering gourmet food and drinks around the clock, as well as shops with specially curated festival merchandise. The first line-up includes Patrice Baumel, Frankey and Sandrino, Eagles and Butterflies, Atmos, Ankytrixx, Bullzeye, 8 Bit Culprit, Gypsy Sound Revolution, Gaudi and Gaurav Raina, the one-half of the Midival Punditz will be performing solo as Grain at the fest.

Wonderflip in association with the brand Royal Enfield, will also present ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ (The Well of Death) a show where guests will get to witness motorcyclists riding along a vertical wooden wall of a well and performing stunts.

