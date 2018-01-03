Raising Hope

In their first joint exhibition, artist couple Anne Morris and Idris Khan show works that celebrate harmony and joy In their first joint exhibition, artist couple Anne Morris and Idris Khan show works that celebrate harmony and joy

The moment one steps into the pristine, white cube space of Mumbai’s Galerie Isa, the eye is caught by what looks like two sets of rocks stacked together and rising in a column. These “rocks” are all different colours and sizes, and yet, what strikes the viewer the most is the sense of harmony and tranquility that they emanate.

A similar sense of stillness seems to pervade the works that are hung on the walls — what look like abstract shapes that radiate out towards the edge of the canvas turn out to be layers of text stamped onto the canvas in a continuous process of creation and obfuscation. These are works made by London-based couple Anne Morris and Idris Khan, considered to be among the UK’s most exciting and collectable young artists.

The fact that Morris’s sculptures — aptly described as “stacks of joy” by The New York Times — and Khan’s stamped texts seem to share a similar DNA of meditative calm seems obvious when the works are displayed side by side, and yet, the couple reveals that this is the first time that they have ever exhibited their works together. “I don’t know why no one has thought of this before,” says Morris, “But Ashwin (Thadani, founder of Galerie Isa) came to the studio one day and saw the works and it just came to him that we should exhibit together.”

It’s not hard to see why the exhibition ‘Re-Imaginings’ is the first time that the couple’s works has been put together. Taken independently, the couple’s ouevre couldn’t be more different from each other. Khan, who was awarded an OBE last year, was trained in photography and became known for work in which he would digitally scan and overlay whole series of works, from every page of the Quran to every Beethoven sonata to every William Turner postcard in the Tate Britain’s collection.

The works on display in Galerie Isa show the same predilection for making palimpsest-like works, but here he’s taken abstracts of different texts and after making stamps out of them, marked the paper over and over. Khan reveals that this is his attempt to hark back to his roots, and by using repetition in his work, he is partly paying homage to the tradition of prayer that he once kept. The results are stunning, at once simple and complex.

Morris, on the other hand, is first and foremost a draughtsman and, Khan reveals, is the reason why he began to be drawn to drawing and painting. During the course of Morris’s career, she has produced painting, sculpture and collage, as well as illustration. In fact, she first became known for the illustrations she did for the book Man with Dancing Eyes, a collaboration with her friend Sophie Dahl, grand-daughter of the writer Roald Dahl.

Over the years, however, the motif that has remained most prominent in Morris’s ouevre is the line, whether it’s in her drawings or the works made with thread on canvas or even the invisible spine that holds together each of her colourful stacks.

Morris reveals that these works, as well as Khan’s, emerged from a period of grief following the loss of a child. While her husband found solace in the repetitive activity of stamping, she found herself gravitating towards forms that, to her, symbolised fertility and fragility. The works have evolved in different ways since then, and in the balance of colours in Morris’s sculptures and the harmony of repetition in Khan’s work, what emerges most strongly is a celebration of life and hope.

‘Re-imaginings’ is at Galerie Isa, Mumbai, till January 24.

