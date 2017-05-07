On Rabindranath Tagore’s 156th birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes that prove his work is evergreen

Rabindranath Tagore’s words never lose their relevance. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Rabindranath Tagore’s words never lose their relevance. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Born on May 7, 1861, in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta, Rabindranath Tagore requires little introduction. The poet, novelist, playwright, lyricist has been one of the those few influential figures who provided a definite shape and direction to Bengali literature. A cultural icon, his work bears testimony to his immeasurable talent and his great foresight. It would not be too far-fetched to claim that the bard has written about every emotion that does exists.

Be it the pangs of sorrow experienced by lovers on separation or the sheer unadulterated joy they feel on re-uniting with their lover, Tagore has written about them all. In fact, through his work, he also managed to put into words those feelings one generally thinks are inexplicable. In 1913, he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work, Gitanjali. The beauty of Tagore’s work lies in their undying relevance and their ability to speak to every individual at different age groups. Tagore is for people of all ages.

ALSO READ| Remembering Tagore, the bard who celebrated life

Here are 10 quotes by him that prove this statement.

* “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

* “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

* “Love’s gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.”

* “I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.”

* “Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”

* “Music fills the infinite between two souls”

* “Let my thoughts come to you, when I am gone, like the afterglow of sunset at the margin of starry silence.”

* “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.”

* “Real friendship is like fluorescence, it shines better when everything has darken.”

* “We cross infinity with every step;

We meet eternity in every second.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd