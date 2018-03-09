Pyarelal Wadali, one half of sufi duo Wadali Brothers, passes away

Pyarelal Wadali passed away today in the wee hours of Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Pyarelal Wadali passed away today in the wee hours of Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Guru ki Wadali, a village seven kilometers from Amritsar, was only known for its famed gurudwaras dedicated to Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Hargobind. Until Wadali brothers happened and made it a significant speck on the global musical map. The combination of a pehelwan (wrestler) and his younger brother — Pooranchand and Pyarelal— who’d make ends meet by playing the role of Krishna in the village ramleela got the world to sit up and notice when the two introduced everyone to the qalams of Baba Bulleshah, Baba Farid, kafis and gurbani in their thrilling voices on the proscenium stage in a career that began when in their middle age. Pyarelal passed away today, in the wee hours of Friday morning, due to cardiac arrest. He was 75.

The exhilarating rhythms and refrains, the intricate yet delicate improvisations have been the hallmark of the music of Wadali Brothers whose performances have gone packed in India and abroad, especially in Pakistan. But while Pooranchand, who trained under legends like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of Patiala gharana and Pt Durga Das, came with much training and elaborate improvisational techniques but a relatively coarse voice, Pyarelal, who was trained by Pooranchand, had a crystal clear timbre.

The two voices made for a delightful and heady combination and delivered Sufi poetry like no one had heard after Ut Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the region. Be it their famous attempt of Bullehsah’s Ghoonghat chak o sajna and Charkha or their version of Amir Khusrau’s Damadam mast qalandar — an ode to the revered Sufi saint of Sindh, Shahbaz Qalandar— Wadali Brother created melody, fervour and love for the divine and appealed to audiences all over the world. Every bit of this would be incomplete without Pyarelal’s towering presence.

In 1975 Wadali Brothers were to debut at the famed Harballabh Sangeet Sammelan but were denied entry on the stage as the organisers thought that the two, in their simple cotton kurta pyjama, weren’t worthy of being on the stage. The two then decided to sing in the Harballabh temple in Jalandhar, where an AIR official spotted them. Wadali Brothers also found much popularity in the mainstream through a handful of numbers like Rangrez and Tu maane ya na maane, that became touchstones of Sufi music due to the intelligent writing and rendition. The two brothers mostly performed together. However, in the last few years, Pooranchand had also begun to perform with his son Lakhwinder Wadali.

